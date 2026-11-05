Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Gaston

Free wildfire safety workshop in Gaston Nov. 14

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sghqR_1GoND83h00

Washington County will hold a free, hands-on wildfire safety workshop on November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gaston Jr/Sr High School. The first 30 families who register will get a starter go kit to help them prepare for emergencies. Register here: https://t.co/H3fYQG3ppg

This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County, Oregon Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments