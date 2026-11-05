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Gaston
Free wildfire safety workshop in Gaston Nov. 14
5 days ago
Washington County will hold a free, hands-on wildfire safety workshop on November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gaston Jr/Sr High School. The first 30 families who register will get a starter go kit to help them prepare for emergencies. Register here: https://t.co/H3fYQG3ppg
This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County, Oregon Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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