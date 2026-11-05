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Marietta
Ceramic Pumpkin Goose painting at library
6 days ago
The Marietta Branch Library will host a Ceramic Pumpkin Goose painting program for teens and adults ages 13+ on Thursday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. and Tuesday, November 17, at 4:00 p.m.. Registration is required by calling 740-373-1057 x200.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County Public Library
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