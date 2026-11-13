A free American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED course will be held at the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company (11289 State Route 149, Fort Ann) on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The class covers adult, child, and infant CPR, AED use, choking relief, drowning response, and opioid-related emergencies; there is no class fee, but certification costs $19.25 per student, payable by check or money order to Washington County, New York at the time of certification. To register, email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov or call (518) 747-7520 Ext. 1 and provide your name, address, and phone number.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County, NY - Department of Public Safety