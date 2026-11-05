ICS I-300 training set at Cambridge Fire Dept

An Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents I-300 course for first responder senior staff will be held at the Cambridge NY Fire Department (50 Gilbert St, Cambridge, NY) on February 18–19, 25–27, 2027. Class times are 6:00–10:00 PM on Thursday, February 18, Friday, February 19, Thursday, February 25, and Friday, February 26, and 8:00 AM–4:00 PM on Saturday, February 27; participants must attend all hours, take part in class, and pass a written test to earn a certificate. The course is for ICS personnel who serve as senior leaders or supervisors and requires a Training Authorization Letter plus completion of IS-100, IS-200, IS-700, and IS-800; registration is required through the NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services LMS: Register here.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Washington County, NY - Department of Public Safety