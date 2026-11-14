💰 $2.08M grant to preserve Washington County farmland & history

Washington County has been awarded $2,088,793.74 from Maryland’s Fiscal Year 2027 Rural Legacy Program — the largest grant given to any Rural Legacy Area in the state this year. The funding will help permanently preserve agricultural, environmental, and historic lands in the County, especially in and around the Antietam Battlefield area.

The money will be used to buy conservation easements from willing landowners, helping protect the County’s rural character and farming heritage. Since 2000, more than 10,000 acres in Washington County have been preserved through this program.

To qualify, properties must:



Be inside the County’s designated Rural Legacy Area



Have an agricultural use assessment



Have transferable development rights



If you own land that might qualify, you can contact Chris Boggs, Rural Preservation Administrator, at 240-313-2447 or [email protected] to talk through the easement process and see if your property is eligible.