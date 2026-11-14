🚧 Sprecher Road closed Nov 16–17 for pipe work

Sprecher Road in Sharpsburg will be closed for pipe replacement on:

Monday, November 16, 2026

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Both days, the road will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. between Houser Road and 16945 Sprecher Road.

If you usually drive this stretch, plan to use another route during these hours.

For more details, contact Washington County Public Relations and Marketing at [email protected].