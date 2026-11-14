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Sharpsburg
🚧 Sprecher Road daytime closure Nov 16–17 in Sharpsburg
12 days ago
🚧 Sprecher Road closed Nov 16–17 for pipe work
Sprecher Road in Sharpsburg will be closed for pipe replacement on:
- Monday, November 16, 2026
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Both days, the road will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. between Houser Road and 16945 Sprecher Road.
If you usually drive this stretch, plan to use another route during these hours.
For more details, contact Washington County Public Relations and Marketing at [email protected].
More Info: TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Sprecher Road - Was...
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