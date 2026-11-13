💰 Free bus ride with food donation Nov 16–21

From November 16–21, 2026, Washington County Transit (WCT) is running its annual “Thankful Travels – Can the Fare!” holiday food drive.

Bring one canned good or other unopened, nonperishable food item when you board a County Commuter fixed-route bus or ADA paratransit vehicle, drop it in the collection bin, and you’ll get one complimentary one-way ride.

All donated food will go to support local individuals and families facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

This is a simple way to save on your fare and help neighbors in need at the same time.

For more details, contact Washington County Transit: