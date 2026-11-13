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💰 Ride free Nov 16–21 with a canned food donation
💰 Free bus ride with food donation Nov 16–21
From November 16–21, 2026, Washington County Transit (WCT) is running its annual “Thankful Travels – Can the Fare!” holiday food drive.
Bring one canned good or other unopened, nonperishable food item when you board a County Commuter fixed-route bus or ADA paratransit vehicle, drop it in the collection bin, and you’ll get one complimentary one-way ride.
All donated food will go to support local individuals and families facing food insecurity during the holiday season.
This is a simple way to save on your fare and help neighbors in need at the same time.
For more details, contact Washington County Transit:
- Website: www.washco-md.net/transit
- Phone: 240-313-2750
- Email: [email protected]
More Info: Washington County Transit Launches “Thankful Trave...
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