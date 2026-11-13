📢 Sponsor Washington County’s 2027 Groundhog Day Celebration

The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development is now accepting sponsors for the 8th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Friday, January 29, 2027, at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro, MD.

This annual event draws 350+ attendees from Washington County and the tri-state region to celebrate local agriculture, food, and businesses. Guests can sample products from 20+ local farms, food producers, wineries, and ag-based businesses, enjoy live music and kids’ activities, and connect with the agricultural community.

Event sponsors can:

Increase visibility with hundreds of residents and visitors

Show support for local agriculture and businesses

Promote products and services to a regional audience

Network with community members and business leaders

To see sponsorship levels and apply, visit washco-md.net/ground-hog-day. Questions? Contact Kelsey Keadle at 301-573-7039 or [email protected].