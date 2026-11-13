📢 Public notices: estates, road project, disposal well & fire truck hearing

Here are the key legal notices for Washington County, Alabama:

• Estate claims – If you have a claim against the estates of Robert Allan Yow (PC-2026-043), Earline Johnson (PC-2026-071), or Russell Alvin Hendrix (PC-2026-070), you must file it within the time allowed by law or it will be barred. Attorney: Harold L. Odom, P.O. Box 1087, Chatom, AL 36518.

• Road project completion – Pine City Contracting, LLC, 1490 Love Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451, has completed ALDOT Project No. ATRP-65-2024-065 in Washington County. Anyone with claims for labor, materials, or other costs tied to this project should notify the contractor or AL Dept. of Transportation, 139 Grove Hill Avenue, Grove Hill, AL 36451 right away.

• Saltwater disposal well (McIntosh) – Bay Gas Storage Company, LLC plans a Class II saltwater disposal well (Bay Gas SWD No. 3) in Section 32, Township 4N, Range 1W, McIntosh, Washington County. For details or to request a public meeting within 15 days of this notice, contact the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, P.O. Box 869999, phone 205-247-3575.

• Chatom fire truck public hearing – A hearing will be held November 16, 2026 at 5:45 PM at the Chatom Municipal Building about a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan to buy a new fire truck for the Town of Chatom Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents can: