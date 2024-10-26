Open in App
    • Washington Capitals on The Hockey News

    Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Players & Storylines To Watch

    By Sammi Silber,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43x3mh_0wNdmO2J00

    The Washington Capitals have started the year as one of the NHL's top teams, and they'll look to keep it rolling as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning .

    Washington has won five straight games, while Tampa is 4-3 to start the season.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    Don't expect much to change for the Capitals, as all four forward lines and three defensive pairings have clicked well together since that season opener.

    Matt Roy remains out with a lower-body injury and did not make the trip to Tampa, but he has been skating on his own, which is a positive sign.

    Charlie Lindgren will start as the team continues to alternate netminders to open the season.

    Here are the lines:

    Aliaksei Protas-Dylan Strome-Alex Ovechkin

    Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

    Jakub Vrana-Hendrix Lapierre-Andrew Mangiapane

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Taylor Raddysh

    Jakob Chychrun-John Carlson

    Martin Fehervary-Dylan McIlrath

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson

    Washington Capitals Stats

    - Dylan Strome is on a six-game point streak to open the season and leads D.C. in scoring with nine points so far.

    - Connor McMichael is on a four-game point streak and has eight points through six games, finding the scoresheet in all but one matchup so far.

    Related: McMichael Making Statement For Capitals With Hot Start To Season: 'He's One Of The Smartest Players We Have'

    - Nic Dowd has points in back-to-back games as the fourth line continues to find success together.

    - Jakob Chychrun has points in two of his last three games.

    - The power play has gone 0-for-15 over the last four games and ranks third-worst in the league, even though Washington averages the third-most goals per game.

    Related: Capitals Working To Solve Power-Play Woes, Carbery Says 'All Options Are In Play' As Team Ponders Changes On Special Teams

    Washington Capitals Players & Storylines To Watch

    - Pierre-Luc Dubois is coming off a three-point night and continues to be an impact player for the Capitals, so look for him to keep the momentum going.

    - Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 855th career goal on Wednesday, has scored against Tampa 50 times in his career, tied for the most he has against any other team ( Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers ). He has totalled 96 points in 81 games against the Lightning, so keep an eye on him.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy