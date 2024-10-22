Open in App
    • Washington Capitals on The Hockey News

    Capitals vs. Flyers Preview: Line Combinations, Players & Storylines To Watch

    By Capitals On The Hockey News,

    2 days ago

    The Washington Capitals have been on a roll since dropping their season opener, turning things around to win three games in a row. They’ll look to keep that momentum going against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first game of a home-and-home series.

    Here’s everything to know before puck drop at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals are sticking with what worked, with the same lines being deployed against Philly. Matt Roy remains out with a lower-body injury, and Alex Alexeyev and Sonny Milano will remain healthy scratches.

    Charlie Lindgren will start on Tuesday, with Logan Thompson playing on Wednesday.

    Aliaksei Protas-Dylan Strome-Alex Ovechkin

    Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

    Jakub Vrana-Hendrix Lapierre-Andrew Mangiapane

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Taylor Raddysh

    Jakob Chychrun-John Carlson

    Martin Fehervary-Dylan McIlrath

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson

    Washington Capitals Players & Storylines To Watch

    - Tom Wilson has goals (5) in each of his first four games this season, tied for the franchise record. He can break that record against the Flyers.

    - Dylan Strome is on a four-game point streak and leads D.C. with seven points so far. John Carlson also has points in four straight.

    - Aliaksei Protas is on a three-game point streak.

    - Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 854 against the Devils on Saturday and is 41 away from passing Wayne Gretzky.

    - This marks the first time Ovechkin and Matvei Michkov will face off in the NHL.

    - Keep an eye on Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has fit in seamlessly and is still looking for his first goal as a Capital.

    - Jakob Chychrun had two assists on Saturday and has been a fundamental piece on the blue line, which has accounted for several of Washington’s goals so far.

    - The Capitals have at least three goals in each game this season after averaging under three all last season.

