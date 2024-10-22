Capitals vs. Flyers Preview: Line Combinations, Players & Storylines To Watch

The Washington Capitals have been on a roll since dropping their season opener, turning things around to win three games in a row. They’ll look to keep that momentum going against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first game of a home-and-home series.

Here’s everything to know before puck drop at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals are sticking with what worked, with the same lines being deployed against Philly. Matt Roy remains out with a lower-body injury, and Alex Alexeyev and Sonny Milano will remain healthy scratches.

Charlie Lindgren will start on Tuesday, with Logan Thompson playing on Wednesday.

Aliaksei Protas-Dylan Strome-Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Hendrix Lapierre-Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun-John Carlson

Martin Fehervary-Dylan McIlrath

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Washington Capitals Players & Storylines To Watch

- Tom Wilson has goals (5) in each of his first four games this season, tied for the franchise record. He can break that record against the Flyers.

- Dylan Strome is on a four-game point streak and leads D.C. with seven points so far. John Carlson also has points in four straight.

- Aliaksei Protas is on a three-game point streak.

- Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 854 against the Devils on Saturday and is 41 away from passing Wayne Gretzky.

- This marks the first time Ovechkin and Matvei Michkov will face off in the NHL.

- Keep an eye on Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has fit in seamlessly and is still looking for his first goal as a Capital.

- Jakob Chychrun had two assists on Saturday and has been a fundamental piece on the blue line, which has accounted for several of Washington’s goals so far.

- The Capitals have at least three goals in each game this season after averaging under three all last season.