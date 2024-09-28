Cristall Can Either Make The NHL Or Return To Juniors. With No In-Between, He's Making It Hard For The Capitals To Send Him Back

WASHINGTON — Andrew Cristall has been no stranger to the spotlight this preseason, and as more days go by in training camp, he's still among those left standing in the running for a roster spot.

There aren't that many vacancies, but considering his interesting situation for this season, is he making it hard on the coaching staff to cut him?

"Very much so," head coach Spencer Carbery admitted on Friday.

Cristall has two options for this season. The 19-year-old can do what seemed unlikely coming into the year: make the Capitals opening night roster and get a look up at the NHL, or he can return to juniors for another year with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets.

Because he's still under 20, the in-between option of making the jump to the AHL with the Hershey Bears isn't on the table.

That said, he's going all in that first option and doing whatever he can to stick with the Capitals — and he's made his presence known so far.

"Credit to him as a young player that isn't allowed to play in the American Hockey League for continuing to push the envelope and make us consider keeping him in the National Hockey League," head coach Spencer Carbery said. "That's not an easy thing to do at his age in his experience level, and franky for that matter, in his stature when you put that into consideration as well... he's had an incredible camp, played well, is around the puck for the majoirty of the night."

Cristall has recorded a point in each of his three preseason outings so far, racking up two goals and one primary assist. Beyond his contributions on the scoresheet, he's standing out with his speed and hockey IQ, while also winning board battles and using his frame to his advantage despite being just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

On Friday, he logged the third-most ice time among Capitals forwards and also got key minutes on the top power-play unit and penalty kill.

"I think I'm playing well... definitely feeling good with my game," Cristall said.

His teammates have also taken notice of his performance as he's established himself on the scene through camp so far.

"Great skill, good IQ. He's really special, he's fun to play with," Henrik Rybinski said. "He's got a good attitude, too, so if you ever need advice, you can always ask him and give you his thoughts on the play."

As Cristall continues to compete with the likes of Jakub Vrana, Ivan Miroshnichenko and more for a full-time job at the highest level, he's ready to keep putting his best foot forward and doing what he can to stick around.

"Hopefully (I can) stay for a little bit longer, keep showing my best," Cristall said. "Just trying to work and find a spot. It's been a lot of fun, it's been some of the most fun hockey I've ever played in my life. I'm having a great time."

