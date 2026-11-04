SCENE NOVEMBER - Mexican restaurants bring the heat and flavor in Southern Minnesota

When I was a 7-year-old youngster growing up in North Mankato, the Pfau family opened Mankato’s first Taco John’s.

Though my family heritage is traced primarily to ancestors from the British Isles, I was the beneficiary of parents who were enthusiastic cross-cultural eaters. (I could have easily done without my dad’s predilection for braunschweiger sandwiches though.)

And while my mom was an experienced cook with Depression-era roots who could whip up terrific and economical entrées on the fly, she was also a busy public school teacher who never hesitated to pick up fast food or suggest our family eat dinner at Happy Chef or Country Kitchen when she was just too tired to produce a made-from-scratch meal at the end of a long work day.

Hence, I was familiar from a young age with the taste sensations of Tastee Freez malts and fries, Pagliai’s pizza, Robby’s hamburgers and Country Boy (or Country Girl) burger baskets.

But when Taco John’s hit town, their soft-shell tacos, sour cream-drenched super burritos, cinnamon sugar-topped apple grandés and Taco Tuesday specials stole my heart. Was Taco John’s menu anywhere close to representing authentic Mexican cuisine? That’s highly questionable, but the palate pleasure it provided whet my appetite for more.

Minnesota’s populace has evolved significantly since the early ‘70s, and to my mind, that’s all for the good.

A proliferation of delicious ethnic food is only one of the many positive things that’s resulted from our increasingly diverse citizenry branching out beyond bratwurst, sweet corn and lutefisk.

Mexican food, delivered in the form of dozens of restaurants dotting the streets of towns both small and large across not only southern Minnesota but the entire state, is one example of how our eating landscape has changed since the days of “Remember the Embers.”

Today, fans of south-of-the-border flavor profiles can take their pick of Mexican restaurants from St. James to Red Wing (and points north and south). Try them all, or land on a favorite that’s your go-to place for burritos, nachos, carnitas and house-made tortilla chips.

One such eatery has locations in both Northfield and Faribault: Gran Plaza Mexican Grill.

On a warm evening in early October, we ordered takeout for six from Gran Plaza’s Northfield restaurant.

Our party chose a variety of quesadillas, quesabirria and fajitas—and no one was disappointed.

In fact, our three guests—who hailed from Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.—were more than impressed by the quality, taste profile and portion size of their dinners.

“I call out the gargantuan nature of my steak fajita quesadilla,” said our Boston-based friend.

“Not only was it massive, making it a very good value, but it was delicious; fried but not greasy, with perfectly melted cheese. It was way more flavorful than I was expecting.”

Our D.C.-dwelling friend was equally pleased.

“I had the birria quesadilla and it was expertly grilled,” he related. “The accompanying consommé had a hint of smokiness that added a nice touch and the dish had a well-balanced flavor overall.”

Adrian Gomez, manager of Northfield’s Gran Plaza Mexican Grill for the past 11 years, is gratified to receive such positive reactions from customers.

Then again, he isn’t altogether surprised by it because he knows he’s running a quality operation.

“People love our food,” Gomez confirmed.

“We’re located in a nice community with nice people who really love eating Mexican food and who keep coming back for more.”

Gran Plaza is accommodating to its clientele, since it’s open seven days a week (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday).

Gomez himself works six days each week and credits his hard-working staff of eight full-time and four part-time employees with delivering the same salsa-accented magic to every dish they serve.

“We have enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas, tacos, tostadas, tamales, flautas and more,” Gomez said.

“At Gran Plaza, we use our own recipes and make our own tortilla chips and three types of salsa—spicy, regular and verde.”

But if there happens to be an outlier in your party, know that Gran Plaza offers a series of “American dishes” too — a 12-ounce t-bone steak meal, for instance, six different hamburger varieties and even a basic grilled cheese sandwich.

Oh, and several kids’ meals for those 12 and under are available (note: up to two kids’ meals are complimentary with the purchase of two regular adult entreés each Sunday), with a broad range of tastes accommodated (everything from chicken nuggets or mac & cheese to tamales and mini-burritos).

Speedy service along with smiles (my hot, fresh and large takeout order was voluntarily and swiftly shuttled to my waiting vehicle by a friendly staff member) is what Gomez and his staff strive to provide — every day of the week.

Speaking of weekdays, Gran Plaza has daily specials that can reduce your tab and cater to your favorite tastes — think reduced-priced fajitas on Mondays or pollo loco on Fridays.

And a generous happy hour runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Monday through Saturday, with all bottled beer priced at a low $2.99 during those hours.

With a full bar, though, guests can order nearly whatever drink they fancy—and don’t miss the margarita selection (flavors include original lime but extend to strawberry, raspberry, mango, melon, peach, banana and even watermelon), priced at an affordable $5.99 apiece for a 19-ounce drink from Monday through Thursday.

Gomez estimates that Modelo gets the nod as Gran Plaza’s most popular beer brand, while their fajitas are the most-ordered entreé overall.

His personal favorite: Gran Plaza’s seafood chimichangas, which are loaded with scallops, shrimp, crabmeat and several vegetables.

“Weekends are our busiest time,” Gomez said, gesturing to the inviting dining area that displays colorful papel picado from the ceiling and warm-hued booths and tables throughout the cozy floor space.

Gomez emphasized that Gran Plaza Mexican Grill tries to do “good things for the community,” often participating in youth fundraisers in the form of coupon cards and other means as a way of paying back its loyal customer base.

“They accept us very nicely here,” said Gomez. “We are glad that people love our food.”

Even people who cut their Mexican-food eating teeth on Taco John’s fare.