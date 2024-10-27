Where do the candidates stand: State House Representative District 23A

Two are vying for the District 23A Minnesota House seat at the 2024 election.

Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett and Democrat challenger Joe Staloch are campaigning to be the next representative in 23A, serving New Richland, Ellendale and the area south of those communities.

The County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local and state topics.

Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in your district, and/or what local government experience do you have.

Peggy Bennett (R)

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired elementary school teacher of 33 years; current state representative for House District 23A

Education: Bachelor of Science in education/early childhood education; Master of Science in Special Education

I have lived and worked in Albert Lea since 1981, retiring in 2015 after 33 wonderful years working locally as an elementary school teacher. I am active in my local church, and I greatly enjoy getting out to communities to join in local events. I am also a member of the Wells Rifle and Pistol Association. As the current five-term state rep for 23A, I have gained valuable legislative experience and acquired many important legislative connections at the state and local levels on both sides of the aisle. I also serve as minority lead for education policy in the House.

Joe Staloch (DFL)

Age: 40

Occupation: Fiber Manager

Education: B.S. Geology, Winona State University

I was born and raised on a family farm just outside of Wells, one of the communities in my district. I’m new to politics but have spent time working closely with and for various levels of government including supervising operations of Ramsey County’s HHW program, a short stint as a health inspector, and I frequently interface with local governments and agencies for planning and permitting purposes of my current employers fiber network.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Bennett: My main impetus for seeking this office is my over 750 kids (former students), along with all Minnesotans, who deserve a government that works for them — including protecting the Constitutional freedoms we all enjoy and deserve. There are so many significant issues… long term care, rural ambulance service, high crime rates, healthcare, skyrocketing inflation, and more. One of my top priorities is fixing our broken government. There are many broken areas, including those huge omnibus bills that cause so much chaos and bad legislation. Also, hundreds of millions of your tax dollars are being spent on non-profit organizations where we have little knowledge if it’s being used effectively, or even fraudulently. These need to change. I won’t give up working on these things!

Staloch: I’m running for several reasons. I’m running to give people a choice and I’m running to protect people’s choices and freedoms that I feel are being undermined elsewhere in the country and to prevent that erosion from spreading to our state. I’m running because the people deserve a representative that will vote and advocate for bills, policies, and projects addressing issues important to them like healthcare access, affordable childcare, and improving their communities infrastructure. I’m running because I was born and raised here, this is my home, and I want to be a small part of making it better. I say small part because it’s the people who are going to make the changes, I just want to preserve your freedom to make them.

What are your thoughts on current government spending in Minnesota? What would you change?

Bennett: We are experiencing the worst inflation in decades, yet my DFL colleagues chose to completely spend an $18 billion surplus, increase taxes by $10 billion, AND increase government spending by 40%. Did your family budget increase by 40%? So many new spending programs and government agencies were added last biennium, while core government responsibilities like nursing homes, ambulance access, roads and bridges, etc. have been left floundering. Government needs to go on a “diet.” We should enable family budgets to grow — not grow government and government spending. We need to stop funding legislators’ pet programs and start being adults in the room who focus on core government spending responsibilities like nursing homes, making sure our kids can read proficiently, and road infrastructure.

Staloch: My interactions with voters across the district confirm that affordability is one of the top issues that people are concerned about this election. Government spending, particularly in Greater Minnesota I feel, is often perceived negatively and voters typically want and expect a lower number. While I don’t believe Minnesotans are asking for worse roads or reduced services, I can understand the concern over the growth of the state budget. I would seek to “tighten the belt” in areas where spending outpaces public benefit but the recent passage of Minnesota’s child tax credit, school meals for all , and the Northstar promise are investments in our future and I believe they offer families and young minds increased freedom to grow.

Talk about an issue specific to your district that you want to address at the legislative level.

Bennett: We must address the unaffordable water infrastructure projects that are popping up in our local communities and driving up local taxes and fees… wastewater treatment plants, replacement of sewer and water pipes, and flooding issues. These projects are being driven by aging infrastructure, but also by government mandates which are increasing costs exponentially. District wide, there are expensive water infrastructure needs waiting in Manchester, Clarks Grove, Albert Lea, and Waldorf, as well as an upcoming need for flood infrastructure in New Richland. Albert Lea’s $40 million wastewater treatment project alone is doubled to $80 million because of government mandates. If government mandates are increasing the costs for these projects, then government should pay for that. I will be working on these local needs next session.

Staloch: There are several issues that I believe are important to my district, but the one I find most achievable is increasing local government aid and passing a bonding bill that was shelved last session due to partisan demands by the minority and disagreements over the size and scope of the bill. Ironically, this is the kind of government spending that is popular in home districts. It includes funding sought by the very people we aim to represent when we run for office—things like new or improved roads, economic development, housing projects, water treatment plants, and more. A little help in the right place at the right time can inspire others to invest in their community or attract those seeking the freedom to grow.