Where do the candidates stand: Waldorf Mayor and City Council

There is just one candidate running for mayor in Waldorf and three candidates running for two open City Council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Rob Wilkening is running unopposed to retain his mayoral seat. In the election for two open council seats, the candidates are Jamie Beckstrand, Kevin Lines and Cody Schnepf.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Lines did not send responses before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Rob Wilkening

Age: 61

Occupation: President/CEO of the East-West International Education Foundation; elected as Mayor, City of Waldorf

Education: Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Network Administration and Management

I’m a person who believes in every area of Minnesota. In some parts of the state and in some cities, there’s been neglect of clean water, infrastructure improvements and missed economic development opportunities. My passion comes from my leadership roles in 4H, the Minnesota Army National Guard for 9 years, Serving on the Watertown-Mayor School Board and CCLS in Watertown, MN. I served as the Chair of the Planning Commission for the City of Watertown and am currently serving as a Board Member on Region 9 Economic Regional Development Agency. Currently the President/CEO of the ewef.us (East-West International Education Foundation).

Jamie Beckstrand

Age: 27

Occupation: Relationship Manager at United Prairie Bank

Education: Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Minors in Animal Science and Economics from South Dakota State University

I was born and raised in rural Waldorf, where I grew up on a small cow-calf operation. I attended JWP K-8th grade and graduated from NRHEG and continued my education for four years at South Dakota State University where I graduated with my bachelor’s degree. I purchased a house in Waldorf and have lived in town for the past four years. This will be my first experience with a government position. I am excited for the opportunity of a leadership role in our close knit community.

Cody Schnepf

Age: 33

Occupation: Mechanic

I have lived in Waldorf since January 2015. Been on the fire department coming up on seven years. Grew up a few miles north of town.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Wilkening: First, if you run for any government or leadership role, you must first know that you should be running for the people you are serving and not for yourself. When I first discovered Waldorf, it was sort of like a calling. I was drawn here. And upon arrival, it was quite clear. Analyze and discover the needs: because of the demographic study, I realized that Waldorf was in the center of several large cities. The largest city, Mankato, was about a 20-minute drive. The 60-mile radius of Waldorf showed in 2016 that just over 250,000 people reside here. That is about half the size of Minneapolis. We now have a “Vision, One with a Mission!” The future looks bright!

Beckstrand: I am running for Waldorf City Council, because I believe if you want to see a change, you need to be a part of the change. If elected as a member of the city council, I would like to address the storm and sanitary sewer issues in town. The city also has as issue with property lines, and I would like to work on getting that corrected, as this error may cause problems for future buyers and sellers. I know many people that reside in Waldorf and have a connection with what the community members would like to see, one of those being bring a gas station back to town, I would love to make that happen for the community.

Schnepf: The reason for signing up to be voted on for this position is to have the say and voice for the community.

What is your position on balancing the need to minimize tax increases with the need for services, development projects, road maintenance, etc.?

Wilkening: I believe every city should have a well-balanced budget and that every corner of expenses needs to be analyzed. However, if it is working, don’t try to fix it. Some leaders become too controlling. Allow to bring others into your vision. Paint that picture and allow others to participate as a team. It’s not my town, but it’s everyone’s town! Allow people to be heard. My council has said, “If I can find the money, i.e. grants and donations, we can do it!” We have nearly completed Phase 1 of our $15 million dollar infrastructure project without any tax assessments. “If you can dream it, You can do it!” -Walt Disney.

Beckstrand: One thing the city of Waldorf has been great at is obtaining and utilizing grants for these updates that keep the tax increases at a minimum. I think it’s important to keep utilizing the resources out there for the maintenance and updates but also keeping the projects that the city is doing within the means of a town the size of Waldorf.

Schnepf: I would like to have input on being able to hopefully grow the town and continue to provide stable living costs in town.

What kind of growth (industrial, retail, housing, etc.), if any, do you feel the city needs? What can the council do to help achieve it?

Wilkening: Our city needs housing. The demand is great, and homes sell fast here. Because of our infrastructure improvements, we have seen home values increase. We have now approved 2 new homes to be built, and a new office building is being built as well. We have high speed internet attracting young families to move here who work from home. We have a new minor league baseball team building a new $587,000 facility that will throw their first pitch in the spring of 2025! We do feel the effects of the growth of Mankato and the offer of affordable housing is what attracts people to Waldorf. Great families are moving here! We are now up 18% in our population since 2020. And there is so much more yet to happen! “Our Mission, One with a Vision!”

Beckstrand: Growing up in the Waldorf area, I’ve always loved that it was a small town. Not many people, no big stores, or a lot of commotion. I do think a gas station/convenience store would be beneficial; however, I don’t think we need much more than that, i.e. expanding into industrial or retail. Expanding on housing is questionable. Housing expansion would mean taking farmland away from our local farmers, which I don’t necessarily agree with, as Waldorf is a farming community. If there is a need or desire for housing expansion, I think there are plenty of empty/abandoned houses to fill those needs. I think additional growth that would benefit Waldorf would be filling the empty lots already in town, not expanding city limits.

Schnepf: There is a list of projects I’d like to see completed and improved on in town to clean up the overall image and to hopefully bring new housing to the town.