Where do the candidates stand: State House Representative District 19A

After longtime State Rep. Brian Daniels retires at the end of the year, a new face will be representing Minnesota State House District 19A.

Republican Keith Allen and Democrat Jessica Navarro are currently campaign to be the next representative, serving the southern half of Rice County — including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand — the southwest side of Goodhue County that includes Kenyon, and a northern part of Waseca County that includes Janesville.

The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local and state topics.

Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in your district, and/or what local government experience do you have.

Keith Allen (R)

Age: 47

Occupation: Farmer, Small Business Owner

Education: University of Minnesota Bachelor of Science

Our roots here began over 20 years ago when my wife and I moved to Kenyon. We currently raise a family, are active at church, involved in 4-H, run a small business and operate a farm. When the economy got more difficult, I took a part time job working for Congressman Brad Finstad working as an outreach representative. With my background working at the federal level along with serving eight years as a township supervisor, my leadership experience has given me a strong understanding of how local, state and federal governments function to serve the district effectively.

Jessica Navarro (DFL)

Age: 32

Occupation: Social worker and housing advocate at a nonprofit and a research assistant at Minnesota State University

Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in social work from MNSU, graduated in May 2023, and I am currently pursuing a graduate degree in Social Work at MNSU-Mankato

My two children are enrolled in Faribault schools, and our family is active at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. I’m a member of Rotary and the Rural Health Advisory Committee. I work in Faribault, working alongside families and connecting them with essential resources and services, such as utility or housing assistance, healthcare, and educational programs. I also advocate for immigrant families, engaging in community discussions and school board meetings to ensure their voices are heard. I collaborate closely with state agencies like Rice County Social Services, the Department of Human Services, and many local nonprofits to streamline access to their services.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Allen: I am running for office to bring a common sense, fresh perspective that is community focused. I am passionate about addressing the challenges that matter most to the people including safer streets, a better economy, affordable energy, better school performance and a state that is better for our seniors. When I am knocking on doors in the community people are asking for responsible government spending and policies that won’t tax a middle-class family out of the state. I believe in creating opportunities for future generations while preserving the values and traditions that make the district unique. By running for office, I aim to be a voice for the people and work toward a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Navarro: My desire to make a difference stems from firsthand experiences and work with families in the community. I see politics as a means to address social issues, improve people’s lives, and effect positive change. My commitment to public service extends to supporting farmers and local businesses and recognizing their vital role in the community’s economic growth and sustainability. I aim to champion policies that empower small businesses and create opportunities for entrepreneurship, fostering a thriving local economy. All Minnesotans need access to affordable and accessible: healthcare, childcare and housing, and quality education/training. By supporting county-wide initiatives, I ensure that families receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs. This collaboration enhances our ability to address systemic barriers and improve outcomes for our community.

How will you work across party lines to ensure legislation that benefits your constituents will be supported and passed?

Allen: I believe that effective leadership means finding common ground, regardless of party affiliation. I am committed to fostering collaboration by focusing on shared goals rather than political differences. I will actively listen to all sides and seek practical solutions that benefit the constituents. I have always found that building relationships based on trust, transparency, and open dialogue is critical to success. My goal is to create bipartisan support for policies that improve local agriculture, support small businesses, and enhance education performance. The best legislation is the result of everyone being at the table and I will work tirelessly to ensure that the district’s needs are prioritized, regardless of political divisions. My goal is to deliver meaningful results that positively impact everyone in the community.

Navarro: I will prioritize open communication and collaboration with colleagues from all parties to identify common goals and find mutually beneficial solutions. By focusing on shared values and addressing the needs of our constituents, I will build bipartisan support to advance legislation that benefits everyone. This is the goal.

What will be your approach to balancing the state budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?

Allen: As a small business owner and farmer, it has given me a different perspective on budgets. My approach to balancing the state budget would focus on reducing unnecessary spending while avoiding tax increases that burden families and small businesses. I believe in a responsible, transparent budgeting process that prioritizes essential services like education, infrastructure, and public safety. I would scrutinize state expenditures to eliminate waste, streamline government operations, and ensure funds are used responsibly. I also would support policies that encourage economic growth, which can increase revenue without raising taxes. By fostering a thriving business environment and investing in long-term solutions, we could create a balanced budget that strengthens the state’s financial health while protecting the interests of taxpayers and ensuring critical services are maintained.

Navarro: I will approach balancing the budget with a mix of options to lower the financial strain on working-class individuals and families. I will be a good steward of every person’s hard-earned tax dollars. One of my mottos is to give a hand up, not a handout. The budget must be carefully evaluated to ensure that our rural communities, small businesses and our most vulnerable have the resources they need without burdening those same people. I would support raising fees and penalties on companies and corporations that are violating state laws, especially labor laws that are straining our social services resources and exploiting people who want to make a livable wage with fair working conditions.