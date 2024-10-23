Open in App
    Waseca County elections director: Interest in early voting high, process secure

    By By ANDREW DEZIEL,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rA4b_0wIOCF0e00

    With election day just two weeks away, Waseca County has hauled its voting machines out of storage and has already received nearly 700 ballots from voters eager to weigh in on highly consequential races from the White House to city councils.

    More than one month has now passed since Minnesotans were first allowed to cast an early vote for November’s elections, and according to Waseca County Director of Property & Election Services Tammy Spooner, interest in early voting has been steady and growing.

    Aside from the pandemic-impacted election of 2020, Spooner said that interest in early voting is as strong this year as she’s ever seen it. In addition to those who have already cast their votes, ballots have been sent out to nearly 600 more voters upon their request.

    For staff in the Property & Election Services Department, election season means long hours. Temporary staff are brought on to help with election machines, and staff who normally work in other areas of county operations pitch in to help.

    Full slates of election judges have been appointed from lists given to Waseca County by the GOP and DFL and have undergone the necessary, comprehensive training. Spooner said she’s noticed that many election judges this year are new.

    In a nation increasingly polarized between red and blue states, Minnesota is known more for its blue leanings. No Republican has won statewide since Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2006, and no Republican Presidential candidate has won the state since Richard Nixon in 1972.

    By contrast, Waseca County’s voting record is traditionally conservative and has only become more so in recent years. In 2016 and 2020, President Donald J. Trump won the county by over 30 points, in line with a robust performance across rural America.

    Notably, polls indicate that a growing number of Trump-backing conservatives distrust the election system, following the claims made by Trump and a number of his most prominent supporters that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

    According to the MPR/Star-Tribune/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll, roughly 40% of self-identified Minnesota Republicans have little to no confidence that their votes will be counted accurately or fairly. Self-identified DFLers and Independents remain confident in the state’s election system.

    Spooner assured the public that while election staff may be worked to the bone in the lead-up to election day, they don’t compromise on election security. At the Courthouse, an election room has been remodeled for extra security, with any ballots stored behind multiple locked doors.

    On election night, Spooner said that ballots are counted by extremely accurate machines, which are not connected to the internet in any way. Poll workers are tasked with ensuring that all numbers balance throughout the day and at the end of the day.

    Flash drives containing the official precinct election return are brought to the courthouse, merged with absentee records for the same precinct and uploaded to the Secretary of State’s office, with official results later mailed to the state.

    After the election, two precincts from across Waseca County are randomly selected and subjected to a hand recount led by election judges, providing further verification that the election machines, which have already been scrupulously inspected, provided an accurate count.

    Under the DFL “trifecta,” the Minnesota Legislature passed numerous significant changes to election law. Spooner said that she’s been pleased to be able to process ballots sooner, but also that the dramatic expansion in required early voting hours has been difficult for staff.

    “It’s taking most of everyone’s time working on the elections, the daily things are having to slide,” Spooner said. “Nobody’s complaining, everybody’s stepping up and doing what they need to do, but it’s hard on them.”

    William Hanson
    2d ago
    Early voting was intended for those impaired, NOT for the general population!
