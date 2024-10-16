Where do the candidates stand: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board

Three candidates are running for three spots on the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board.

The candidates are Monica Erickson, Dave Olson and Laura Seys.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Monica Erickson

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired Speech Therapist

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Disorders

I was employed by the JWP School district for 39 years, retired, and now I am a substitute teacher and substitute paraprofessional. I live in Janesville and raised my children here. I understand how the school works and can help make policies for the district that make sense and work for all.

Dave Olson

Age: 45

Occupation: Parts manager at Arnold’s of Mankato

Education: Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN for a BS in Automotive Engineering, August 1999-December 2002; Alexandria Technical College, Alexandria, MN — AAS Mechanical Drafting, Design & Engineering, August 1997-May 1999

I have been a Scout leader since 2014. Since 2018, I have been an instructor for the local Firearm Safety Class.

Laura Seys

Age: 47

Occupation: Information Security Analyst for Mayo Clinic

Education: Bachelor of Science at MNSU in Accounting with a Computer Technology minor and a Business Administration minor

I’ve been a resident of Janesville for 38 years, was a resident of Pemberton for approximately eight years, and lived in Alma City for approximately one year. For nine years, I’ve been the Janesville Area Chamber of Commerce president, to keep Janesville Hay Daze going, as well as other chamber events. I was the gambling manager for the Janesville Rotary and participated on the Janesville Golf Advisory Board for a few years. I coached volleyball and am currently a bowling coach. This is my 12th year on the JWP School Board. I’m currently the vice-chair, but also served as chair.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Erickson: I decided to run for School Board as I have a vested interest in the community. I take it personally if I hear people saying anything negative about JWP and want to be a part of the solution. I believe that children are changing in our social media world and I want to nurture them by having a more rounded experience. I want them to have an environment where they have to push harder and work for things, not just instant gratification with the internet.

Olson: At this time I have no issues or topics to address. I was looking to get involved with the school board so there can be a new perspective on topics.

Seys: This will be my fourth term running for the JWP school board. I was honestly going to step down this year, but I ran again because there were three openings and only two applicants. I don’t mind continuing, I just thought maybe it’s time for someone new to join. I’m happy to continue to serve the district should I get voted in again. One of the topics we’ve been working on are test scores and I would like to continue to address them. Another topic is cell phone use and if they should be banned completely if they continue to be a distraction. Another has been the lunch program. It should be resolved now; however, we need to continue to monitor it.

Test scores are lower in the state and much of the nation over the last few years. What factors do you attribute to this issue? What solutions do you think should be pursued?

Erickson: I believe we are still recovering from a year of CoVid shut down. The district has addressed these scores with a huge increase in time learning Math, specialists working in small groups. Title One teachers are very good also. Teachers are investing more time on reading at early ages. I will look for solutions when I have all the information as to the exact problems we may continue to have.

Olson: During the COVID pandemic “everyone passes”, “no homework” was about the only phrases I heard from teachers. The students and teachers have gotten used to this and now we are trying to “get back to normal.”

Seys: Some of the decline in test scores are related to COVID, but there are other contributing factors, such as test anxiety, lack of sleep, diet, or exercise, low motivation, etc. It could also be a lack of teacher or student engagement. It could be the curriculum or the way the tests are administered. At JWP we perform data analysis to determine areas of concern. For instance, we have looked in depth at our math scores and determined that programs we’ve tried in the past aren’t working and have decided to go back to using books and following a defined curriculum. We need to continue to evaluate the data and continuously look for ways to improve test scores, based on the results of the data.

How should the district combat or handle the issue of declining enrollment seen by districts throughout the state?

Erickson: Declining enrollment is what it is. I believe we need to offer a solid education to our kids and the children will show up.

Olson: Smaller classroom size so there is more one on one interactions between the student and teachers. Offer electives for the upper classes so they are more prepared for the career path the student chooses.

Seys: Again, COVID plays a part in the decline in enrollment as less babies were born in the years following COVID when there was already a decline in babies being born. During COVID a lot of families also moved to homeschooling or sending their kids to private schools. Districts will need to evaluate their needs based on student enrollments and may need to consolidate resources or may need to make some necessary cuts. Districts will have to get creative and think outside the box. JWP’s senior class is currently the largest in the district. We’ll need to continue evaluating the impact of the decline in enrollment and prepare for next year to avoid any drastic changes, if we can help it.