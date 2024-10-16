Where do the candidates stand: NRHEG School Board

Three candidates are running for three spots on the NRHEG School Board.

The candidates are Kelly Delacruz, Terri Engel and Loren Schoenrock.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Delacruz did not respond before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Terri Engel

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Education: Master’s degree in Educational Leadership

I have lived in Ellendale for most of my life. I graduated from the Ellendale-Geneva school district and worked in the Ellendale-Geneva Schools and then NRHEG for 34 years. I retired from teaching in 2020. Currently, I live in Ellendale with my husband and grandson.

Loren Schoenrock

Age: 70

Occupation: Farmer

Education: High School Graduate

I have lived my entire life in district. The NRHEG (NR-H) district gave me my education. I have served the NRHEG school as a board member the last four years. I have served my township as clerk since 1996. I have served on my church council in all capacities and served as chairman of the congregation several terms.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Engel: I’m running for school board because I’m passionate about education and I want to make certain that NRHEG is providing students with the best opportunities to be successful. Additionally, it’s important to make sure that our district continues to fiscally responsible and being on the board is where I can work to keep our district is solvent.

Schoenrock: I am running to give back to the communities that gave me my education. Having owned and operated a farm has given me the business knowledge that can be applied to our local school district. I believe one of the most important issue is how we can operate our school efficiently while still giving the children of our district the best education possible. The budget is always my main concern.

Test scores are lower in the state and much of the nation over the last few years. What factors do you attribute to this issue? What solutions do you think should be pursued?

Engel: We need to keep in mind that those test scores only represent a snapshot of what our students are capable of. Some of the reasons for low scores are absenteeism, student apathy and precious educational time lost due to Covid. It’s important to communicate with students and families the value that can come from testing. Change their mindset around testing. Teachers should analyze testing data to find out if there are any gaps in their curriculum and find ways to close those gaps.

Schoenrock: I think the major factors are the ramifications of COVID. Those days the students had distant learning was not the same as in school learning. While distant learning was better than no school it just didn’t help the children the same as in school. We need to do all we can to help students get the best education that they can possible get while still being fiscally responsible to our tax payers.

How should the district combat or handle the issue of declining enrollment seen by districts throughout the state?

Engel: I believe it’s important to ensure that we pay attention to what’s happening in our classrooms and how parents feel when they interact with teachers, staff and administration. Building positive relationships with students and their parents is imperative. Any negative experiences can result in lost students and lost funding.

Schoenrock: Our vision statement sums it up pretty well: “To be the district of choice, inspiring excellence in academics, arts and activities.” Our goal is to be the district of choice for students in our area. We must also look to partner with our neighboring districts and work together for the betterment of our area and students.