Where do the candidates stand: Janesville Mayor and City Council

There is just one candidate running for mayor in Janesville and three candidates running for three open City Council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Andrew Arnoldt is running unopposed to retain her mayoral seat. In the election for three open council seats, the candidates are Andy Ahlman, Sarah Johnson and Kyle Luitjens.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Arnoldt, Ahlman and Johnson did not send responses before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Kyle Luitjens

Age: 40

Occupation: Transit driver

Education: High school diploma

As a resident of Janesville and a parent with children in local schools, I am deeply committed to our community. While I lack formal government experience, I have a desire to improve the quality of life for all residents. I am motivated to seek positive change and a more inclusive environment.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Luitjens: I am running to create a community where families can thrive. Key issues include the lack of transportation options for the elderly and low-income residents, as well as the need for safe passageways to stores and community centers. Addressing these concerns will enhance accessibility and foster a supportive environment for all residents.

What is your position on balancing the need to minimize tax increases with the need for services, development projects, road maintenance, etc.?

Luitjens: I believe in finding innovative solutions to keep taxes manageable while enhancing city services and infrastructure. By collaborating with community members and local businesses, we can explore creative funding strategies that benefit everyone, ensuring sustainable growth without overburdening taxpayers.

What kind of growth (industrial, retail, housing, etc.), if any, do you feel the city needs? What can the council do to help achieve it?

Luitjens: Janesville needs more affordable housing for middle- and lower-income families to create a thriving community. The council can promote this by ensuring transparency in decision-making and actively engaging residents in discussions. Leveraging their expertise, they can develop practical initiatives that support sustainable growth and meet the needs of all residents.