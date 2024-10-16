Where do the candidates stand: New Richland Mayor and City Council

There is just one candidate running for mayor in New Richland, while seven are running for two open council seats, and an additional three are running for a third seat via a special election.

Incumbent Mayor Janda Ferguson is running unopposed to retain her mayoral seat. She was appointed to the seat in July after two previous mayors stepped down in 2024, due to moves out of town.

In the regular election for two open council seats, there are seven candidates: Matthew Economy, Ryan Alan Gehrke, Sam Genelin, Brandy Jacobson, Robert Swenson, Melissa Thompson and Joshua Gene Warke. In the special election, there are three candidates: Jacob Naser, Christina Petsinger and Jody Wynnemer.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Economy, Genelin, Warke and Wynnemer did not send responses before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Janda Ferguson (Mayor candidate)

Age: 43

Occupation: Utility Office Technician

Education: Administrative Assistance degree

Having strong family ties here in the community gives me the opportunity to be involved with many different events. I have been on the council for the past year and a half and appointed as mayor in August to finish out the current mayor term. Additional committees that I have been a part of are EDA, Ambulance Liaison, and Police Liaison. I have been working in City government for the past 3+ years as a Utility Office Technician, this has given me experience of how city government works.

Ryan Gehrke (Council candidate)

Age: 42

Occupation: Law Enforcement

Education: Associates Degree from Alexandria Technical College

I’ve dedicated nearly 10 years to serving New Richland as a volunteer firefighter and 16 years as a police officer. I’ve played an active role in organizing the fire department’s Fire Prevention Week open house and the police department’s Night to Unite events. In the community, I’ve served as the NRHEG FFA Alumni President, coached youth sports, and spoken to classrooms about law enforcement. As a member of various city entities, I’ve closely observed the performance of past city councils and am committed to serving the citizens to the best of my abilities.

Brandy Jacobson (Council candidate)

Age: 36

Occupation: Graphic Designer at Viracon in Owatonna

Education: Bachelors of Arts from St. Mary’s University in Winona

I have lived in New Richland for over 13 years, starting a family, making friends and laying roots. My husband has lived here all his life and our two sons will grow to be NRHEG Panthers. In 2018 I worked with the local food shelf to create the “Wishing Tree” program, this helps families in need to provide the gifts every kid deserves on Christmas. After a few years, I stepped away so I had time to join the Farm & City Days committee in 2023. It wasn’t long after that I became the Treasurer for the group.

Robert “Bob” Swenson (Council candidate)

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired

Education: Juris Doctor

When I retired from my position with the Office of the Secretary at the Federal Trade Commission, my wife and I fell in love with and purchased our “forever home” in New Richland. Prior to our move to Arlington, Virginia, we lived in St. Paul where I was associated with the West Side Community Organization and served in various roles for local Toastmasters clubs, including a stint as the Area 11 Governor.

Melissa “Missy” Thompson (Council candidate)

Age: 52

Occupation: I work for the State of MN in the CBS/MSOCS division. I am a rehabilitative therapist supervisor of a vocational site in Austin.

I have lived in New Richland for the last 18 years. I am married to Mitch Thompson, and we have three wonderful children, Jordan (Mariana), Braeden (Victoria), and Kaylei, and two grandchildren. I have been an active member of my community.

Jacob Naser (Special election candidate)

Age: 34

Occupation: CNC Programmer at Cinch Connectivity Solutions In Waseca

Education: BA in Electrical Maintenance

I live on the north end of Broadway in New Richland and have four children that are in New Richland schools. I have coached my kids and their peers since they were 3 in wrestling, football, and basketball. I don’t have much experience in local government. I have been in on a couple School Board meetings and some board meetings for Bluejays football in Waseca.

Christina Petsinger (Special election candidate)

Age/Occupation/Education: Not provided

I am a 30-plus-year resident of New Richland and have seen a great deal of ups and downs in our little town. As a concerned resident, I believe I’d be able to bring a fresh set of eyes and ideas to our established council. I’m a United States Navy vet. I’m one of few Boy Scout unit commissioners in our state, Boy Scout Parent, and am also Den Leader for our local den here in New Richland. I’m also a trained spotter through Skywarn in Waseca County, a member of CERT in Waseca County, Senior Consultant for Pampered Chef, a Legal Guardian of a Developmentally Delayed member of our community and have helped other vets get through the daunting paperwork of filing claims.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Ferguson: I’m running for mayor, because I feel I can help make New Richland even greater by assisting with economic growth initiatives and finding solutions to reduce flooding related issues in the future.

Gehrke: I have a strong commitment to serving others and being a council member allows me to fulfill that mission. I’ve seen questionable decisions in the past that didn’t prioritize the best interests of our citizens or city employees. Key issues I want to address include the county ditch that runs through town and finding solutions to the flooding problems we’ve experienced over the last decade. Supporting local businesses and attracting new entrepreneurs will create jobs and enhance our tax base. Additionally, it’s vital to support and empower our city employees, as they are the face of our community. Ultimately, my main goal is to preserve the small-town atmosphere we cherish while embracing future growth.

Jacobson: The flooding issue is something that I would like to see addressed. Otherwise nothing specific, I would like to be a voice for the community.

Swenson: I am running, because I believe serving on the New Richland City Council is a good way to take an active, participatory role in my community. Having sat in as an observer at several council meetings recently, it seems to me that the most significant issues facing New Richland are already being handled very competently by the city’s existing staff and the city council’s primary function is to provide oversight and administer the needs of government such as approving permits, government purchases, and the like.

Thompson: I am running for the city council, because I believe it is time for a change. This past year has proven that there definitely needs to be changes within the city. I am running for the people and the small businesses of New Richland. We need to look at the infrastructure in our town with all of the recent flooding that has been happening there has to be some solution. The water and sewer prices in our town are awfully high compared to surrounding communities. I am hoping to be a voice for the people of New Richland.

Naser: I am running to bring in some younger generation ideas to the council regarding safety around our town and for the kids and activities for the community. I also want to assist in lowering the cost of living here in New Richland be it utilities or taxes and to improve the beauty of our town for all.

Petsinger: I enjoy helping people, am a soundboard for those who need someone to talk with and know how to keep my mouth shut when needed, but also, I am not afraid to speak up! I have been told I am a Professional Volunteer with a sharp tongue, I will own that all day long.

What is your position on balancing the need to minimize tax increases with the need for services, development projects, road maintenance, etc.?

Ferguson: We are working very hard to minimize tax increases as much as possible. With inflation prices at an all-time high we must plan and budget things more carefully to make the taxpayer money stretch further.

Gehrke: How your tax dollars are spent is always a top priority. Striking the right balance between providing essential services and keeping tax rates stable is crucial. I believe that saving a penny today could lead to spending a dollar tomorrow. It’s important not to focus on short-term savings that might look good on paper while potentially incurring higher costs in the future. The expenses related to maintaining equipment, roads, and infrastructure will inevitably rise, and it would be irresponsible to pass these issues on to future council members. By seeking expert advice on emerging challenges, prioritizing tasks, and establishing a clear timeline for projects, we can manage spending effectively while still delivering the best for our citizens.

Jacobson: I think it’s necessary to kept the tax rate reasonable, while providing the resources needed to address important issues. Evaluated public spending, explore alternative revenues and open dialogue with the community is the only way to achieve this.

Swenson: While every community needs to be able to pay for necessary public services (i.e. police, fire fighters, ambulance, etc.) and maintain the community’s property (i.e. streets, sidewalks, parks, etc.), it is important to realize that the people comprising the community are not a bottomless wallet existing solely for the use of government. As such, I believe that any proposal that might necessitate an increase in taxes should be subject to a transparent comprehensive review that includes the evaluation of funding alternatives, potential community-wide impacts, and provide for public input prior to any definitive action being taken.

Thompson: I would like to work on the infrastructure here in New Richland. Due to the past and resent flooding I believe there is work that can be done to help the citizens of New Richland. This would also include the recent sewer backups in people’s homes. I would work hard to not raise the taxes in our town.

Naser: I feel the town needs to grow and with growth will come advancement which will bring in more revenue for such feats that will make this an ideal town for new families to settle. I also feel that our staffing needs to be evaluated and appropriate for the maintaining of our city.

Petsinger: As a council we need to make sure we are always representing the whole town. We need to set our differences aside and focus on what is best for our small community. This also would include doing what’s best for everyone in a fiscally responsible and appropriate manner.

What kind of growth (industrial, retail, housing, etc.), if any, do you feel the city needs? What can the council do to help achieve it?

Ferguson: Any growth within our city whether it be retail, industrial, or housing would be beneficial to New Richland. All three of these options would help grow our tax base and, in the end, help the whole community. The council and EDA is working along with Tina Wilson from the Waseca County Economic Development Authority, who is getting to know our community and learn what New Richland has to offer. She will be able to promote New Richland at any of the national conferences she attends.

Gehrke: Growth in all these areas will enhance funding for the city’s activities and create job opportunities and amenities for residents. I would like to see greater utilization of the downtown business buildings. The council can promote tax incentives that support local entrepreneurs and foster a vibrant business environment. Streamlining the permitting process for new housing and renovations will attract new residents and enable current homeowners to beautify their properties and neighborhoods. Additionally, investing in parks, recreation, and public spaces will make the city more appealing to potential residents and businesses. The council should prioritize these activities to promote growth for the city of New Richland.

Jacobson: More businesses and employment opportunities would be great. The council could help by providing support and possible financial incentives.

Swenson: New Richland has the attributes that make it a self-sustaining community and, while it would be nice to have businesses like a local pharmacy or additional entertainment options, such add-ons may or may not be economically viable here. What the council can and should do is to promote the benefits of living and working in New Richland; be open to opportunities that present themselves; and provide guidance and support to individuals and organizations that are willing to help the community grow organically.

Thompson: The kind of growth that New Richland needs is more reasonable housing opportunities. I would be willing to be your voice for the city council.

Naser: This city hasn’t grown by more than four houses and a dollar general in over two decades. I do not have a full grasp of what the corporate of New Richland has available but I have heard some great ideas that some cities have had very great success incorporating and following through with that have kept big realtor corporations out of the equation and individuals have moved in which kept housing costs down and driven revenue up for the cities I just want a chance to study the layout of our system and throw out big ideas that will benefit the residents in our city while saving the residents from the cost of living.

Petsinger: Communication is huge on all levels and departments across the board. We are elected or appointed these positions to do what is right, not what we always want to do.