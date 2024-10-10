Local transit provider SMART celebrates 10 years with free rides

As it prepares to significantly expand its services in Waseca with a shiny new transit hub, local public transportation provider SMART Transit stopped by the Waseca County Board and City Council last week to provide a service update and overview.

Don White, SMART’s Operations Manager for Steele and Waseca Counties, was joined by Transit General Manager, who oversees the regional transit organization’s services across its service area, which also includes Mower and Freeborn Counties.

Owned and operated by Cedar Valley Services, an Austin-based company which provides rehab services to adults with disabilities across Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties, SMART was formed in 2014 by consolidating transit systems in those three counties.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary of operations, SMART offered free rides on Sept. 23. Yet, even paying full price for the service is highly affordable, with the on-demand service running at just $3 a ride countywide and $2.50 in the city of Waseca.

While Waseca County was a late addition to the network in 2016, White noted that the company has three buses running in Waseca. One follows a fixed route, while the other two provide on-demand service to those who need it, with a 24 hour notice requested.

According to White, SMART has completed nearly 160,000 rides in Waseca County alone since it began serving the community, with 10,000 rides completed just this year — a remarkable figure in a small, rural county with a population below 20,000.

While following a very different model than a public transportation network in a major city (the R in SMART stands for “rural”), SMART’s personalized services fill a major role in meeting the needs of Waseca residents, especially the growing senior population.

Whether going to the grocery store, a doctor’s appointment or other commitment, Kuchera emphasized that SMART plays an invaluable role in helping seniors and those with mobility issues that prevent them from being able to drive to get to where they need to go.

While Waseca Public Schools handles the busing needs of most students itself, SMART also partners to provide individualized transportation services for those who need it, and currently brings about 30 students to school each day.

The flexible, personalized approach helped SMART to easily pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became a meal delivery provider. Over a 3-4 month period in the wake of the pandemic, Kuchera said SMART became the leading meal delivery provider in the state.

Kuchera said that SMART’s successes have gotten the organization statewide and even national recognition, with the organization’s work during the pandemic was featured in a documentary called “COVID Confessions.”

In the coming months, Kuchera is letting people know to look out for another video featuring SMART, this time from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies, which is looking to profile some of the transit agencies serving Greater Minnesota.

SMART has been able to build a strong presence in Waseca despite working out of a crammed, awkwardly converted office space in the south end of town. While that’s not about to change imminently, funding has been secured and plans drawn up for a new transit hub.

The agency secured help from the Federal Transportation Administration earlier this year, with a lift from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, providing it with the funding to build a dedicated space of its own in both Austin and Waseca.

The new transit hub will not only actually be designed for the purpose, but will also offer significantly more garage and office space, leaving SMART well positioned to expand in the future as the number of seniors and others in need of a ride continues to grow.