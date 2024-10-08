Open in App
    • Waseca County News

    Christian Missionary imprisoned in North Korea to visit Waseca

    By By ANDREW DEZIEL,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNa0u_0vyQHAxf00

    A Christian missionary who made national headlines a decade ago after he became the longest-detained United States citizen in a North Korean labor camp since the Korean War is coming to a Waseca church to share his story, all thanks to a unique and improbable connection.

    A South Korea native who came with his family to the U.S. at the age of 16, Kenneth Bae’s passion for his homeland and, above all, for the deep Christian faith he has had from his youth continues to burn strong, even after the 735 days he spent in a North Korean prison camp.

    Bae’s efforts to expose Christians to North Korea and his dogged efforts to lead a movement of prayer for North Korea led him to launch Nations Tours, which brought several hundred Christians to Rason, a special economic zone in North Korea.

    It was only on his 15th missionary trip to North Korea that he encountered trouble. North Korean authorities seized a hard drive which included files and photos of his previous missionary work and accused him of plotting an insurrection against the regime.

    Bae was originally sentenced to 15 years in a prison camp, but released after an intense, high profile campaign of lobbying led by the U.S. which included personal interventions from numerous members of President Barack Obama’s Administration.

    While incarcerated in North Korea’s prison labor camp, Bae somehow managed to receive a letter from Kelly Sadler, the daughter of Carroll Galvin, a longtime local physician and active member of Waseca’s Christ Community Church.

    Galvin said that his daughter had long had an interest in Korea and that “she has such a heart for those who are down and out,” including victims of the North Korean regime. That interest moved her to write to Bae, but Galvin said he was shocked when the letter actually got through.

    After tense negotiations, Bae was finally released on Nov. 8, 2014 alongside fellow U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller. He then set about writing a book on his experience, titled “Not Forgotten: The True Story of My Imprisonment in North Korea.”

    Bae’s book was published in 2016, and the same year he established the Nehemiah Global Initiative. That nonprofit organization is focused on helping North Korean refugees in South Korea to rebuild their lives through the power of education.

    An ordained Southern Baptist Pastor, Bae says his faith in Christ allowed him to persevere and maintain strength even in the brutal conditions of the prison camp, where he suffered from malnutrition and various ailments and lost a significant amount of weight.

    According to Bae, he received more than 450 letters while he was in the labor camp. Upon his return home, he described being overwhelmed to realize just how many Christians in the U.S. and across the world had been praying for his safe return.

    In the years since Bae’s return, Sadler came to play an increasingly important role in his growing charitable efforts. Starting out as a volunteer, she joined the Board of Directors of his nonprofit and now serves as its business manager.

    Now, Bae will share his story at Christ Community Church on Oct. 13. The event starts at 6 p.m., with conversation over Korean food, and Bae will begin his presentation at 6:45. A free will offering will be taken to support Bae’s charitable efforts.

    Galvin said he expects the talk to focus largely on his personal story and experiences in North Korea, along with his charitable efforts to support North Korean refugees. Still, Bae’s Christian faith remains at the center of his mission and life.

