Waseca hosts cross country invite at Lakeside Golf Course

The three Waseca County cross country schools all joined together for the first time this year at an invite at the Lakeside Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Waseca Cross Country Invitational took place last Thursday and saw many teams around the area, including Waseca, NRHEG, and WEM/JWP participate. The Bluejays ended up having a top finisher at the home invite, with Isaac Feldkamp taking the top spot in the boys race.

Both the boys and girls Bluejay teams finished in second place in the official team scores, finishing behind the Faribault Falcons.

Waseca

It was only fitting that the Bluejays had the most runners participate at their home invite, as they had seven runners compete in both the girls and boys races.

With 39 runners competing for the girls, all seven of Waseca’s runners finished in the top half of participants. They had two top-10 finishers, as senior Callie Dufault finished in fifth place with a 20:13.0 time and seventh grader Ellie Kopischke finished in eighth place with a time of 20:48.3.

Three runners finished just outside the top ten in 11th, 12th and 13th place. Freshman Maren Schimming finished with a time of 21.17.1, sophomore Stella Omtvedt with a time of 21:19.2, and 8th-grader Jenna Yoder with a time of 22:01.7.

Sophomore Taylor Markeson and freshman Ava VanDenHemel finished literally right beside each other, as the time different between them was 0.1 of a second. Markeson finished in 22:12.4 while VanDenHemel finished in 22:12.5.

In the boys race, Isaac Feldkamp took first in his last regular season home meet in his high school career. He finished with a time of 17:18.5, which was nearly 40 seconds more than second place finisher Thomas Obbink of Faribault.

The Bluejays had two other top-10 finishers, with senior Tristan Godwin (8th) having a time of 18:28.1 and senior Tanner Hanson (10th) having a time of 18:53.0. Waseca’s top four runners were all seniors, with Tyler Jellum finishing in 11th place with a time of 19:03.2. Junior Wyatt Hager also had a time of 19 minutes in 14th place.

Freshman Ryan Yoder (25th) and senior Michaiah Grannis (32nd) made up the sixth and seventh runners for the Bluejays.

NRHEG

The Panthers’ women’s cross country team usually has enough runners to qualify for the official team scores at invites this year, but they did not on Thursday as they only had four runners compete.

8th-grader Julieann Wobbrock led the women runners with a time of 20:40.8 which had her finish in seventh place at the invite out of 39 runners. Senior Sierra Misgen (35th), sophomore Amelia Dyryee (37th), and junior Holly Bartness (39th) were the three other finishers for NRHEG.

Junior Jacob Karl has been the one-man band for the Panthers’ mens cross country team, and he has been putting out quality finishes for the team’s only competitor. This week he finished just outside the top five in sixth place with a time of 18:10.1.

WEM/JWP

The WEM/JWP Grizzlies women’s cross country team had seven runners compete at the invite, tying for the most with Waseca. While the Grizzlies were not as successful in the invite as the Bluejays, they did have a top ten finisher in freshman MaKenzie Westphal, who finished with a time of 21:14.5.

Seniors Onikia Herme and Madeline Hoehn finished side-by-side of each other, both finishing with a time of 23:49.5 in 26th and 27th place. The Grizzlies had three consecutive runns in 29th, 30th, and 31st place with sophomore Emma Huelsnitz, junior Kwynn Krause and freshman Madalyn Miller. The Grizzlies’ only junior high runner Lydia Coulsey, who is in eighth grade, finished in 33rd place with a time of 26:16.3.

The Grizzlies’ women’s team finished in fourth place in the official team scores below Faribault, Waseca, and Tri-City United.

WEM/JWP’s men’s team did not have enough runners to qualify for the official team scores, as they had four runners compete at the invite. 8th-grader Teagan Mulder was the top finisher for the Grizzlies, as he finished in 12th place with a time of 19:23.4.

The other three runners for the Grizzlies finished in 36th, 37th, and 38th place out of 38 runners, with senior Jaxon Hilley, 8th-grader Wesley Heinz, and senior Maddox Moreno having times of 23:26.4, 24:10.8 and 24:38.1.

The Bluejays will have their last regular season invite at Jordan on Tuesday, Oct. 8 while the Panthers and Grizzlies will have theirs at Alden on Tuesday as well.

OFFICIAL TEAM SCORES

Girls:

1. Faribault (27)

2. Waseca (40)

3. Tri-City United (83)

4 WEM/JWP (94)

Boys:

1. Faribault (34)

2. Waseca (35)

3. Tri-City United (64)

4. United South Central/Alden-Conger (91)