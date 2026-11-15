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🛒 Warwick RI Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores and on-the-road roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers with computers and devices as the first stop for tech support in-store. Good fit if friends already ask you for tech help; comes with training, tech discounts, and well-being benefits.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart #2747
- Location: 650 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16–$29/hour + premiums & incentives
Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving on mid and closing shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Full Time – Sales Specialist – Flooring – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Starting rate varies (not listed)
Be the go-to person for flooring projects, helping customers pick products and close sales. Role offers bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
Retail Sales Merchandiser – Walmart
- Employer: Acosta
- Location: Warwick, RI (territory of Walmart stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18/hour + $150 bonus after 60 days
Travel between 10–20 Walmart stores to stock products, build displays, and support big-name brands. Monday–Friday daytime schedule with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and paid training.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Warwick, RI (local territory)
- Type: Not listed (route-based role)
- Salary: $17–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
Work with popular snack brands, visiting grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves and build displays. Enjoy a Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong training.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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