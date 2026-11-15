Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores and on-the-road roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with computers and devices as the first stop for tech support in-store. Good fit if friends already ask you for tech help; comes with training, tech discounts, and well-being benefits.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Walmart #2747

Location: 650 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16–$29/hour + premiums & incentives

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving on mid and closing shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Starting rate varies (not listed)

Be the go-to person for flooring projects, helping customers pick products and close sales. Role offers bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Warwick, RI (territory of Walmart stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour + $150 bonus after 60 days

Travel between 10–20 Walmart stores to stock products, build displays, and support big-name brands. Monday–Friday daytime schedule with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Warwick, RI (local territory)

Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Not listed (route-based role) Salary: $17–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Work with popular snack brands, visiting grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves and build displays. Enjoy a Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong training.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.