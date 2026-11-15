Warwick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home care and specialty medicine. If you’re a nurse or physician leader, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Warwick, RI (covering Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Coventry & nearby towns)

(covering Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Coventry & nearby towns) Type: Full-time

Pay: $58–$63 per point, weekly pay, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

You’ll do skilled home visits (wound care, IV therapy, post-surgical, CHF/COPD, med teaching) and manage your own visit schedule. Good fit if you like working independently in the field, want flexible scheduling, and value strong benefits like health insurance, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Starting at $34/hr, weekly pay

One-on-one care in the home with flexible 8, 10, or 12-hour shifts on 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift, and no weekend minimums. You’ll get paid training (including trach/vent), short commutes with cases near home, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Care New England

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior physician-leader role for a board-certified medical oncologist/hematologist to shape a system-wide cancer program across multiple hospitals. You’ll set multi-year cancer strategy, lead oncology recruitment, oversee infusion operations and quality, and keep an active clinical practice with 0.3 FTE protected leadership time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.