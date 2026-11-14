Warwick’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time, regional/OTR solo

Pay: About $1,950 per week , paid weekly

, paid weekly Bonuses/Perks: $250 quarterly safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus (split at 30 and 90 days), paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match at 1 year, boot and cell phone allowance, companion/pet policy, 12 weeks paid maternity leave (with eligibility rules)

Drive a late-model sleeper with APU, hauling dry van and Conestoga loads (garage doors) across states from North Dakota to Texas and all points east, plus Canada. You’ll be home every other week, have 24/7 roadside support, and run mostly touch freight with driver assist on dry van loads.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Internship listing (CDL A solo driving)

Pay: About $1,950 per week , paid weekly

, paid weekly Bonuses/Perks: Same package as above – $250 quarterly safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus, paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match at 1 year, boot and cell phone allowance, companion/pet policy, 12 weeks paid maternity leave (with eligibility rules)

This appears to be the same Ryder solo CDL A route, but posted under a different business unit and marked as an internship. If you meet the Class A experience requirements and want strong weekly pay plus benefits, it’s worth checking both postings.

Employer: Sullivan Tire (employee-owned)

(employee-owned) Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely full-time; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Drive a non-CDL company truck delivering products to customers, plus help pull, stage, load, and put away inventory. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a clean, insurable record, and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and vacation, ESOP (employee stock ownership), 401(k) with company match, and discounted services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.