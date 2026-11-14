undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Warwick, RI Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles
Warwick’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a few solid options open right now.
Truck Driver CDL A Solo – Regional/OTR
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Full-time, regional/OTR solo
- Pay: About $1,950 per week, paid weekly
- Bonuses/Perks: $250 quarterly safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus (split at 30 and 90 days), paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match at 1 year, boot and cell phone allowance, companion/pet policy, 12 weeks paid maternity leave (with eligibility rules)
Drive a late-model sleeper with APU, hauling dry van and Conestoga loads (garage doors) across states from North Dakota to Texas and all points east, plus Canada. You’ll be home every other week, have 24/7 roadside support, and run mostly touch freight with driver assist on dry van loads.
Truck Driver CDL A Solo – Regional/OTR
- Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Internship listing (CDL A solo driving)
- Pay: About $1,950 per week, paid weekly
- Bonuses/Perks: Same package as above – $250 quarterly safety bonus, $3,000 sign-on bonus, paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match at 1 year, boot and cell phone allowance, companion/pet policy, 12 weeks paid maternity leave (with eligibility rules)
This appears to be the same Ryder solo CDL A route, but posted under a different business unit and marked as an internship. If you meet the Class A experience requirements and want strong weekly pay plus benefits, it’s worth checking both postings.
Delivery Driver (Non-CDL)
- Employer: Sullivan Tire (employee-owned)
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a non-CDL company truck delivering products to customers, plus help pull, stage, load, and put away inventory. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a clean, insurable record, and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and vacation, ESOP (employee stock ownership), 401(k) with company match, and discounted services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.