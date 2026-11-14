Warwick has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from retail floor sales to territory and tax credit pros. If you like talking with people and owning your results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Warwick, RI (in-store)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$100,000/year, unlimited earning potential + $5,000 sign-on bonus (performance-based)

Help customers design their homes with a consultative, no-pressure style while earning commission on your sales. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to grow your career in a team-focused, retail environment (evenings/weekends/holidays required).

Employer: Homans Associates (HVAC/R distributor, part of Watsco, Inc.)

Location: Warwick, RI branch / field-based territory

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $75,000 annually + commission

Own a sales territory for major HVAC brands like Mitsubishi and Bryant, calling on contractors and businesses across the region. You’ll build a book of business, travel your territory, attend trade shows, and manage pricing, quotes, and customer relationships while working toward territory sales budgets.

Employer: ADP

Location: Warwick, RI (regional territory)

Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Base Salary: $62,700–$124,700/year + uncapped commissions

Sell R&D tax credit services to mid-market companies (50–999 employees), managing the full sales cycle and building your own pipeline. This role offers Fortune 250 training, modern sales tech, strong benefits from Day 1, and the chance to earn high commissions while running your territory with a lot of autonomy.

Employer: Launch Entertainment

Location: Warwick, RI (with travel to parks)

Type: Full-time

Be the go-to marketing partner for family entertainment parks, turning corporate campaigns into real in-park results. You’ll manage local calendars, promo kits, and paid media checks (Google Ads, Meta, etc.), support grand openings, and report on what’s working across multiple locations.

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (Liberty Mutual)

Location: Warwick, RI (hiring across the Northeast, including RI)

Type: Full-time

Help small businesses (typically under $10M revenue) find the right insurance mix across multiple carriers using a consultative sales approach. You’ll prospect, quote, and manage a book of commercial accounts (BOP, GL, property, auto, workers comp, cyber, etc.) while working in a high-volume, agency-style environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.