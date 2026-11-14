🏥 Warwick, RI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Warwick’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to home care to remote telehealth. If you’re in medical or support roles, there are several solid options here with different schedules and settings.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Warwick, RI (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and take care of patients at the counter, drive‑thru, and over the phone. Includes a structured training program and access to part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Kent Hospital / Care New England

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time role category)

Pay: Not listed

Work closely with patients and providers to support medication adherence, handle refills and prior auths, and manage insurance issues. Good fit if you’re a RI‑registered Pharmacy Tech with 1–3+ years’ experience who likes a mix of patient contact, data work, and process improvement.

Employer: Spire Orthopedic Partners / Ortho Rhode Island

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate surgical cases from start to finish: booking surgeries, arranging pre‑op testing, managing authorizations, and keeping schedules accurate and up to date. Great for someone organized with at least a year of surgery/procedure scheduling who enjoys fast‑paced, patient‑facing admin work.

Employer: Kickoff

Location: Work from home (open to Warwick, RI–based RDs)

Type: Full-time W‑2 (with option for 1099)

Compensation: $94,000 – $140,000/year (after ramp‑up)

Coach clients virtually on nutrition, fitness, and wellness with a full caseload provided for you. Ideal if you’re an active RD/RDN who wants remote work, flexible hours, and is willing to hold or obtain a CPT certification (Kickoff helps pay for it).

Employer: Saint Elizabeth Community – Saint Elizabeth Home Care

Location: Based in Warwick, RI; travel to client homes across Rhode Island

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: $22.66 – $24.43/hour (based on experience & weekend differential) + mileage reimbursement

Provide one‑on‑one care in client homes, helping with daily living, personal care, and light household tasks. Comes with flexible scheduling (day/evening/overnight/weekends), generous PTO, 11 paid holidays, and a 403(b) employer contribution plan.

Employer: Butler Hospital / Care New England

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Code a wide range of outpatient services (ER, surgery, observation, oncology, and more) using ICD‑10‑CM, CPT, and HCPCS. Best for someone with coding coursework, at least 6–12 months’ experience, and a CCS or CPC‑type certification who wants to deepen their skills in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.