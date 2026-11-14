undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warwick
🛒 Warwick RI Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are several local roles hiring now, from front-end retail to storage and kids’ play spaces.
Retail Front End Supervisor – Full-Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: Warwick, RI (650 Bald Hill Rd)
- Salary: $18–$20 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This is a step-up leadership role on the store team, working closely with management on merchandising, customer service, operations, and HR. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail supervisory experience, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and want a path into management with benefits, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k).
Assistant Store Manager – Self Storage
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Warwick, RI (multiple stores in district)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
You’ll help run one or more storage locations, handling customer accounts, sales, cleanliness, and daily operations. Great if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience, a driver’s license and car, and like daytime hours with Sundays off at this location, plus PTO, medical options, and a strong 401(k) match.
Assistant Store Manager – Self Storage (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Warwick, RI (multiple stores in district)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Same role as above, posted on Indeed: support daily operations, sales, and site safety across more than one facility. Good for someone organized who enjoys a mix of office work and light physical tasks and wants growth opportunities across the U.S.
Retail Parts Pro
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Salary: $17.15–$19.08 per hour (estimated range)
- Type: Full-time
This is a higher-level retail role for folks with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers with advanced parts lookup, troubleshooting, and installs (like batteries and wipers), plus handle key-holder duties and store standards.
Front Desk & Cleaning Associate – Indoor Playground
- Employer: Hyper Zone Indoor Playground
- Location: Warwick Mall, Warwick, RI
- Salary: From $18 per hour
- Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week)
Perfect if you like working with kids and families. You’ll run the front desk, check waivers, process payments, and keep play areas clean and safe, including helping with birthday parties. Weekend and flexible availability (mornings and evenings) is a must.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers are willing to train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.