🛒 Warwick RI Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are several local roles hiring now, from front-end retail to storage and kids’ play spaces.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Warwick, RI (650 Bald Hill Rd)

Salary: $18–$20 per hour

Type: Full-time

This is a step-up leadership role on the store team, working closely with management on merchandising, customer service, operations, and HR. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail supervisory experience, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and want a path into management with benefits, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k).

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Warwick, RI (multiple stores in district)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll help run one or more storage locations, handling customer accounts, sales, cleanliness, and daily operations. Great if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience, a driver’s license and car, and like daytime hours with Sundays off at this location, plus PTO, medical options, and a strong 401(k) match.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Warwick, RI (multiple stores in district)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Same role as above, posted on Indeed: support daily operations, sales, and site safety across more than one facility. Good for someone organized who enjoys a mix of office work and light physical tasks and wants growth opportunities across the U.S.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Warwick, RI

Salary: $17.15–$19.08 per hour (estimated range)

Type: Full-time

This is a higher-level retail role for folks with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers with advanced parts lookup, troubleshooting, and installs (like batteries and wipers), plus handle key-holder duties and store standards.

Employer: Hyper Zone Indoor Playground

Location: Warwick Mall, Warwick, RI

Salary: From $18 per hour

Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week)

Perfect if you like working with kids and families. You’ll run the front desk, check waivers, process payments, and keep play areas clean and safe, including helping with birthday parties. Weekend and flexible availability (mornings and evenings) is a must.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers are willing to train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.