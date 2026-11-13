Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Warwick, RI? These adoptable dogs from Rhode Home Rescue are already in Rhode Island and hoping to find their forever families soon.

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $550

Location: Already in RI and ready to meet you

Already in and ready to meet you Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Harley Davis is a young retriever mix who’s made it all the way to Rhode Island and is now just waiting for his forever home. To meet him, you’ll need to become a pre‑approved adopter through the rescue.

👉 Meet Harley Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and looking for a forever home

In and looking for a forever home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Nugget Davis is another young retriever mix who’s already in Rhode Island and ready for a family to call his own. Pre‑approval with the rescue is required before adoption.

👉 Meet Nugget Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Beagle / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and searching for a forever home

In and searching for a forever home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Westerly Hill is a tricolor puppy with Beagle and Catahoula in the mix. He’s already in Rhode Island and ready to grow up with a loving family.

👉 Meet Westerly Hill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and looking for a patient home

In and looking for a patient home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Princess is a very shy but sweet puppy. She is working on potty training and leash training and will need an adopter with lots of patience to help her feel safe and comfortable as she learns.

👉 Meet Princess Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and ready for a gentle family

In and ready for a gentle family Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Piper is also very shy but sweet. Like her sister, she is working on potty and leash training and needs a calm, patient adopter who can help her build confidence.

👉 Meet Piper Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and hoping for a forever home

In and hoping for a forever home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Mavis Henson is a young husky mix who has already arrived in Rhode Island and is ready to find her match.

👉 Meet Mavis Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier (medium) mix

Labrador Retriever / Terrier (medium) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $550

Extra: Additional $100 spay voucher deposit required; refunded after spay at the partnering clinic

required; refunded after spay at the partnering clinic Location: In RI and looking for a home

In and looking for a home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Due to clinic delays, Wyn will go home with a $100 spay/neuter voucher deposit, which is refunded once her spay is completed at the rescue’s partner clinic.

👉 Meet Wyn Newberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (just over 1 year)

Young (just over 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and ready for adventure

In and ready for adventure Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Luka is described as having a big zest for life and is your future “adventure buddy.” He loves running, exploring, and making new friends—both humans and dogs—and has classic high puppy energy. He’s looking for an active person or family who can keep up and enjoy his playful spirit.

👉 Meet Luka PB Local and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Terrier (medium) mix

Hound (unknown type) / Terrier (medium) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Extra: Additional $100 neuter voucher deposit required; refunded after procedure at partner clinic

required; refunded after procedure at partner clinic Location: In RI and looking for a forever home

In and looking for a forever home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Like Wyn, Eli will be adopted with a $100 spay/neuter voucher deposit, refunded once his neuter is completed through the rescue’s partner clinic.

👉 Meet Eli Newberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Poodle (Miniature) mix

Terrier (medium) / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and ready to meet you

In and ready to meet you Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Gonzo Davis is a young terrier–poodle mix who’s already in Rhode Island and waiting for his forever family.

👉 Meet Gonzo Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Weimaraner mix

Black Mouth Cur / Weimaraner mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Location: In RI and hoping for a forever home

In and hoping for a forever home Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue

Dewey Davis is a young Black Mouth Cur/Weimaraner mix who’s made it to Rhode Island and is ready for a committed adopter.

👉 Meet Dewey Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a match, you can start by filling out the Rhode Home Rescue adoption application on their website to become a pre‑approved adopter. You can also follow Rhode Home Rescue on Facebook for event updates and new arrivals.

For questions, contact Rhode Home Rescue via their website: www.rhodehomerescue.org.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.