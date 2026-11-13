undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Shy & Adventurous Dogs Ready for Adoption in Warwick RI
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Warwick, RI? These adoptable dogs from Rhode Home Rescue are already in Rhode Island and hoping to find their forever families soon.
Harley Davis
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: Already in RI and ready to meet you
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Harley Davis is a young retriever mix who’s made it all the way to Rhode Island and is now just waiting for his forever home. To meet him, you’ll need to become a pre‑approved adopter through the rescue.
👉 Meet Harley Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nugget Davis
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and looking for a forever home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Nugget Davis is another young retriever mix who’s already in Rhode Island and ready for a family to call his own. Pre‑approval with the rescue is required before adoption.
👉 Meet Nugget Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Westerly Hill
- Breed: Beagle / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and searching for a forever home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Westerly Hill is a tricolor puppy with Beagle and Catahoula in the mix. He’s already in Rhode Island and ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet Westerly Hill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Henson
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and looking for a patient home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Princess is a very shy but sweet puppy. She is working on potty training and leash training and will need an adopter with lots of patience to help her feel safe and comfortable as she learns.
👉 Meet Princess Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piper Henson
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and ready for a gentle family
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Piper is also very shy but sweet. Like her sister, she is working on potty and leash training and needs a calm, patient adopter who can help her build confidence.
👉 Meet Piper Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mavis Henson
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and hoping for a forever home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Mavis Henson is a young husky mix who has already arrived in Rhode Island and is ready to find her match.
👉 Meet Mavis Henson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wyn Newberry
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $550
- Extra: Additional $100 spay voucher deposit required; refunded after spay at the partnering clinic
- Location: In RI and looking for a home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Due to clinic delays, Wyn will go home with a $100 spay/neuter voucher deposit, which is refunded once her spay is completed at the rescue’s partner clinic.
👉 Meet Wyn Newberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luka PB Local
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (just over 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and ready for adventure
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Luka is described as having a big zest for life and is your future “adventure buddy.” He loves running, exploring, and making new friends—both humans and dogs—and has classic high puppy energy. He’s looking for an active person or family who can keep up and enjoy his playful spirit.
👉 Meet Luka PB Local and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eli Newberry
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $550
- Extra: Additional $100 neuter voucher deposit required; refunded after procedure at partner clinic
- Location: In RI and looking for a forever home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Like Wyn, Eli will be adopted with a $100 spay/neuter voucher deposit, refunded once his neuter is completed through the rescue’s partner clinic.
👉 Meet Eli Newberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gonzo Davis
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and ready to meet you
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Gonzo Davis is a young terrier–poodle mix who’s already in Rhode Island and waiting for his forever family.
👉 Meet Gonzo Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dewey Davis
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Weimaraner mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $550
- Location: In RI and hoping for a forever home
- Shelter: Rhode Home Rescue
Dewey Davis is a young Black Mouth Cur/Weimaraner mix who’s made it to Rhode Island and is ready for a committed adopter.
👉 Meet Dewey Davis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like a match, you can start by filling out the Rhode Home Rescue adoption application on their website to become a pre‑approved adopter. You can also follow Rhode Home Rescue on Facebook for event updates and new arrivals.
For questions, contact Rhode Home Rescue via their website: www.rhodehomerescue.org.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.