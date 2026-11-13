Warwick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals to school settings to outpatient mental health. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: Kent Hospital (Care New England)

Kent Hospital (Care New England) Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based pharmacist role where you’ll monitor complex drug therapies, support rounds, and help manage sterile IV and chemo prep. Good fit if you’re licensed in Rhode Island, have strong clinical skills, and want to work across central pharmacy, decentralized clinical work, and IV services.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $187,200–$299,520 (productivity-based)

Outpatient behavioral health role with flexible schedule, telehealth + in-person options, and sign-on + productivity bonuses. Comes with full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave) and is ideal if you’re a PMHNP licensed in RI who enjoys med management and therapy for adults and/or kids.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,800–$142,080 (productivity-based)

Focus on psychological testing in an outpatient setting with hybrid/telehealth options, sign-on bonus, and full benefits. Great if you’re a PhD or PsyD, fully licensed in RI, and enjoy assessments, report writing, and feedback sessions for adults and/or children.

Employer: Sage Connections

Location: Warwick, RI (onsite in schools)

(onsite in schools) Type: Full-time, W-2 (about 30 hours/week , school days)

(about , school days) Salary: Not listed

School-year CNA role providing 1:1 support to a preschool student now through June 2027. You’ll help with ADLs, mobility, and classroom access, with W-2 status, benefits (health, 401k with match, PTO), and support from a special-ed–focused team.

Employer: Sunny View Nursing Home

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time and other shifts available (1st, 2nd & 3rd)

Full-time and other shifts available (1st, 2nd & 3rd) Salary: Not listed (described as competitive wages)

RN role in a 57-bed skilled nursing facility with multiple shifts open. Offers competitive pay, paid lunches, perks program, and benefits, and is a fit if you like a smaller, family-oriented setting and hands-on patient care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.