🛒 Warwick Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or work on the sales floor. Here are a few good picks hiring today.

Employer: Convenience store (name not listed)

Convenience store (name not listed) Location: Warwick, RI

Salary: $55,000 – $62,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Run the day-to-day of a busy convenience store: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, and keeping the store clean and compliant. You’ll report to a Regional Manager, need 2–3 years of management experience plus RI food manager certification, and you’ll get health insurance and paid time off.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Warwick, RI

Salary: $17.04 – $21.20 per hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Help customers pick out tile and stone for their projects while keeping your department stocked and tidy. This role is active and customer-facing, with chances to grow your career, plus access to bonuses, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision if eligible.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Warwick, RI

Salary: $17.04 – $20.55 per hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling purchases, returns, and basic cash office tasks. Good fit if you like talking with people and want steady hours, with access to bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, and volunteer time off for eligible staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and pay you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.