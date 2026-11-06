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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Warwick RI
Looking for a dog in Warwick, RI? These adoptable pups are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a new home.
Dudley
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Size: About 54 lbs
- Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, loyal, playful, smart
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Rhode Island SPCA
- Phone: (401) 383-1900
Dudley is a handsome, solid boy with a big heart. He’s described as loving and cuddly, with a playful side and plenty of smarts. He’s already neutered and ready to settle into a forever home that will appreciate his loyal nature.
👉 Meet Dudley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaylen Harrell
- Breed: American Bulldog / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Typical puppy energy, sweet, adorable, wrinkly
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Rescue: Rhode Home Rescue
- Contact/Application: www.rhodehomerescue.org/adoption-form
Jaylen Harrell is a young Bulldog mix pup with sweet eyes, cute wrinkles, and lots of puppy energy. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a growing puppy.
👉 Meet Jaylen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cam Harrell
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Brave, very energetic, playful, “little meatball”
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Rescue: Rhode Home Rescue
- Contact/Application: www.rhodehomerescue.org/adoption-form
Cam Harrell is a fawn bully mix puppy full of confidence and energy. With his forehead wrinkles and fearless attitude, he’s sure to keep you laughing and on your toes.
👉 Meet Cam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Warwick, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or fill out their online applications to get started.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.