🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Warwick RI

Looking for a dog in Warwick, RI? These adoptable pups are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a new home.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Size: About 54 lbs

About 54 lbs Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, loyal, playful, smart

Affectionate, cuddly, loyal, playful, smart Fixed: Neutered

Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Rhode Island SPCA

Phone: (401) 383-1900

Dudley is a handsome, solid boy with a big heart. He’s described as loving and cuddly, with a playful side and plenty of smarts. He’s already neutered and ready to settle into a forever home that will appreciate his loyal nature.

👉 Meet Dudley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Terrier mix (medium)

American Bulldog / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Typical puppy energy, sweet, adorable, wrinkly

Typical puppy energy, sweet, adorable, wrinkly Adoption Fee: $550

Rescue: Rhode Home Rescue

Contact/Application: www.rhodehomerescue.org/adoption-form

Jaylen Harrell is a young Bulldog mix pup with sweet eyes, cute wrinkles, and lots of puppy energy. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a growing puppy.

👉 Meet Jaylen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young (about 3 months)

Young (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Brave, very energetic, playful, “little meatball”

Brave, very energetic, playful, “little meatball” Adoption Fee: $550

Rescue: Rhode Home Rescue

Contact/Application: www.rhodehomerescue.org/adoption-form

Cam Harrell is a fawn bully mix puppy full of confidence and energy. With his forehead wrinkles and fearless attitude, he’s sure to keep you laughing and on your toes.

👉 Meet Cam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Warwick, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or fill out their online applications to get started.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.