🚌 Warwick RI Airport Jobs: Multiple Ground & Maintenance Roles

Warwick’s airport is busy, and that means steady work on the ground side. If you like hands-on jobs, moving parts, and being close to the action at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oshkosh AeroTech

Oshkosh AeroTech Location: Warwick, RI (T.F. Green Intl Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

Keep the airport’s PLC-controlled baggage and conveyor systems running smoothly. This role is great if you have mechanical/electrical skills, can work 1st or 2nd shift (including weekends/holidays), and don’t mind climbing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working around aircraft in all weather. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and more.

Employer: Trego-Dugan Aviation Inc

Trego-Dugan Aviation Inc Location: Warwick, RI (PVD)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help turn flights on time by loading baggage, guiding aircraft, and operating ground equipment on the ramp. No experience needed — paid training provided. You’ll work outdoors in all weather, lift up to 70 lbs, and follow strict safety rules. Schedule is flexible but includes nights, weekends, and holidays.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back — airport jobs open and close fast. Share this with a friend who likes active, outdoor work and wants to be around planes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.