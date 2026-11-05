🏭 Warwick, RI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Warwick’s making things happen right now—literally. A few solid hands-on roles are open for people who like building, fixing, and keeping quality high.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Planet Pharma Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Contract

Pay: $38–$47/hour (based on experience)

Support the Surgery business unit by cleaning up and improving Quality Management System (QMS) documents so they meet FDA, ISO 13485, and global rules. Great fit if you have 5+ years in FDA-regulated pharma/medical devices, strong technical writing skills, and experience with eDMS tools like Veeva or MasterControl.

Employer: nVent

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role creating artwork, mixing inks, and screen printing parts to customer specs in an ITAR-controlled facility (must be a US Person). You’ll read blueprints, run printing equipment, help with Lean/5S projects, and can tap into nVent’s full benefits, 401(k) match, and global career paths.

Employer: Bedrossian Music

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time or Full-time (min. ~20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $25/hour (negotiable)

Use your repair skills to diagnose, fix, and maintain band instruments for players at all levels. This in-person shop role offers a flexible schedule, customer interaction, and room to grow if you already have experience with band instrument repair and mechanical/electrical troubleshooting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.