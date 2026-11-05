🛒 Warwick Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or work the front counter. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The Local Shoppe

The Local Shoppe Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$62,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Run the day-to-day of a busy convenience store: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and keeping the store clean and compliant. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of management experience and RI food manager certification, and want steady pay plus benefits.

Employer: The Local Shoppe

The Local Shoppe Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Likely part-time / hourly (listed as “Other”)

Likely (listed as “Other”) Pay: $16.00–$17.50 per hour

Front-line role handling the register, helping customers, stocking coolers, and keeping the store and restrooms clean. Great if you have 1 year of convenience store experience and want steady hours in an in-person, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.03 per hour (starting range)

Support the management team at Skechers by leading staff, driving sales, managing inventory, and keeping the store looking sharp. Includes regular pay increases, store discounts, and growth opportunities if you want to build a long-term retail career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.