undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Warwick Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Warwick’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or work the front counter. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Convenience Store Manager
- Employer: The Local Shoppe
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000–$62,000 per year
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Run the day-to-day of a busy convenience store: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and keeping the store clean and compliant. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of management experience and RI food manager certification, and want steady pay plus benefits.
Sales Associate (Gas Station Cashier)
- Employer: The Local Shoppe
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Likely part-time / hourly (listed as “Other”)
- Pay: $16.00–$17.50 per hour
Front-line role handling the register, helping customers, stocking coolers, and keeping the store and restrooms clean. Great if you have 1 year of convenience store experience and want steady hours in an in-person, fast-paced setting.
Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$18.03 per hour (starting range)
Support the management team at Skechers by leading staff, driving sales, managing inventory, and keeping the store looking sharp. Includes regular pay increases, store discounts, and growth opportunities if you want to build a long-term retail career.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.