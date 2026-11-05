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Warwick
🏥 Multiple Warwick, RI Healthcare Jobs, Some Paying $110K+
6 days ago
Warwick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel gigs to steady local roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or allied health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.
Travel Nurse RN – Labor & Delivery – $2,895/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights, 13‑week contract
- Pay: $2,895 per week
You’ll support moms and babies through labor, delivery, and immediate postpartum care. Great fit if you’re an experienced L&D RN who wants strong weekly pay and a short‑term assignment.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Rehab Unit (Sign-On Bonus Eligible)
- Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus available)
Hands-on role helping rehab patients with daily care, vitals, and comfort under RN supervision. Good for CNAs with a RI license who want steady hospital experience and bonus potential.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,171–$2,347/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts, 13‑week contract
- Pay: $2,171–$2,347 per week
Provide respiratory care in an acute hospital setting, including emergencies and equipment maintenance. Ideal if you’re a Registered Respiratory Therapist with 1–2+ years acute care and BLS/ACLS/PALS.
Physical Therapist – Home Health / Community
- Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Manage a PT caseload from admission through discharge in home or community settings, coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Best for PTs with 1+ year clinical experience, RI PT license, CPR, and a valid driver’s license.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Up to $110K + $15K Sign-On
- Employer: Butterfly Effects
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $87,000–$98,000
- Total Potential: Up to $110,000 with bonuses
Lead ABA programs for children with autism in a BCBA-led organization, with strong clinical support and growth paths. Great for BCBAs who want family-focused work, no non-compete, and $15,000 sign-on bonus.
Physical Therapist – Early Intervention (Contract Part-Time)
- Employer: J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type: Contract, Part-time (10–20 hrs/month)
- Pay: Starting at $70/hour
Provide PT and family training for infants and toddlers in homes, childcare, and community settings. A nice fit if you have 2–5 years early intervention experience, a RI PT license, and want flexible, higher hourly pay.
Physical Therapist – Senior Living / Geriatric House Calls
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: Warwick, RI (Senior Living Community)
- Type: Part-time (other options available)
- Pay (RI full-time range): $70,000–$115,000 annually; part-time pro‑rated
One‑on‑one PT with older adults where they live, with lots of schedule control and options for telehealth. Good for PTs who want autonomy, a geriatric focus, and room to grow income through extra responsibilities.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,383/week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Facility: Kent Hospital
- Location: Warwick, RI 02886
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts, 13‑week contract
- Pay: $2,383 per week
Run MRI scans at Kent Hospital on a 3x12 schedule with day shifts and day‑one benefits. Great for MRI Techs with 1+ year experience, required certifications, and a current state license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak hours or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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