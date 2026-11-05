🏥 Multiple Warwick, RI Healthcare Jobs, Some Paying $110K+

Warwick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel gigs to steady local roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or allied health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights , 13‑week contract

Travel, , , contract Pay: $2,895 per week

You’ll support moms and babies through labor, delivery, and immediate postpartum care. Great fit if you’re an experienced L&D RN who wants strong weekly pay and a short‑term assignment.

Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus available)

Hands-on role helping rehab patients with daily care, vitals, and comfort under RN supervision. Good for CNAs with a RI license who want steady hospital experience and bonus potential.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time, Travel , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr shifts , 13‑week contract

, , , contract Pay: $2,171–$2,347 per week

Provide respiratory care in an acute hospital setting, including emergencies and equipment maintenance. Ideal if you’re a Registered Respiratory Therapist with 1–2+ years acute care and BLS/ACLS/PALS.

Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Manage a PT caseload from admission through discharge in home or community settings, coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Best for PTs with 1+ year clinical experience, RI PT license, CPR, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Butterfly Effects

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $87,000–$98,000

Total Potential: Up to $110,000 with bonuses

Lead ABA programs for children with autism in a BCBA-led organization, with strong clinical support and growth paths. Great for BCBAs who want family-focused work, no non-compete, and $15,000 sign-on bonus.

Employer: J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Contract, Part-time (10–20 hrs/month)

Pay: Starting at $70/hour

Provide PT and family training for infants and toddlers in homes, childcare, and community settings. A nice fit if you have 2–5 years early intervention experience, a RI PT license, and want flexible, higher hourly pay.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: Warwick, RI (Senior Living Community)

(Senior Living Community) Type: Part-time (other options available)

(other options available) Pay (RI full-time range): $70,000–$115,000 annually; part-time pro‑rated

One‑on‑one PT with older adults where they live, with lots of schedule control and options for telehealth. Good for PTs who want autonomy, a geriatric focus, and room to grow income through extra responsibilities.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Facility: Kent Hospital

Location: Warwick, RI 02886

Type: Full-time, Travel , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts , 13‑week contract

, , , contract Pay: $2,383 per week

Run MRI scans at Kent Hospital on a 3x12 schedule with day shifts and day‑one benefits. Great for MRI Techs with 1+ year experience, required certifications, and a current state license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak hours or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.