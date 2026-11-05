🍽️ Warwick RI Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Warwick’s hospitality scene is busy, especially around the airport and major chains. If you like fast-paced guest service, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $60,000/year (listed range)

Lead day-to-day hotel operations, support the General Manager, and drive guest satisfaction and brand standards. This role stands out for its career growth focus, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and “work today, get paid today” Daily Pay.

Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Location: TF Green Airport, Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the restaurant management team at Dunkin’ in the airport, coach team members, handle guest issues, and help with admin tasks. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, and employee discounts, plus a clear path for advancement.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3.89/hour + tips

Mix drinks, serve the full menu at the bar, and help lead responsible alcohol service in a busy casual-dining spot. Perks include weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and various discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.