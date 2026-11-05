📋 Warwick RI Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Office Roles

Warwick has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like helping patients or supporting small businesses. All three of these are full-time and based right in Warwick, RI.

Employer: Spire Orthopedic Partners (Ortho Rhode Island)

Spire Orthopedic Partners (Ortho Rhode Island) Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle MRI authorizations from start to finish: gather orders, work with insurers by phone/online, explain benefits and co-pays to patients, and schedule MRI and follow-up visits. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want strong benefits, generous PTO, and room to grow in a busy orthopedic practice.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: 300 Toll Gate Road, Suite 300, Warwick, RI 02886

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $22.00/hour + quarterly bonus potential

Front-desk role in a mental health practice: greet and check in/out patients, answer phones and portal messages, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and support clinicians with basic admin tasks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and more—great if you like a patient-facing job with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Compensation Planning

Location: Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time, in-office (hybrid may be possible later at employer’s discretion)

(hybrid may be possible later at employer’s discretion) Salary: Not listed

Join a boutique firm that supports nearly 1,000 small businesses with their 401(k) and pension plans. You’ll prepare client reports and notices, answer calls, organize records, process distributions, and help with trust accounting—ideal if you’re organized, analytical, good with Excel/Word/Adobe, and want to build long-term retirement plan expertise.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.