📅 Warwick High students host annual blood drive

Warwick Valley High School’s Student Senate organized the school’s annual blood drive with the New York Blood Center on November 12 in the school’s old gym.

Student leaders worked with an NYBC representative early in the school year to pick a date that didn’t conflict with sports, learn about the donation process, and plan how to spread the word. For the two weeks before the drive, they promoted it with social media, fliers, classroom visits, and an information table outside the cafeteria, where they also handed out parent consent forms for donors under 17.

On the day of the drive, Senate members volunteered to help things run smoothly, and many students donated blood, some for the first time. Donors shared that they were motivated by the chance to help others, noting that one donation can save up to three lives.

The school has been holding this blood drive for about 30 years, and this was advisor Jim O’Brien’s sixth year guiding the event.