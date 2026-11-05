🏥 Wartburg, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Wartburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in rehab and home care. If you’re licensed and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Center of Morgan County

Life Care Center of Morgan County Location: Wartburg, TN

Type: OTHER (facility-based rehab)

OTHER (facility-based rehab) Salary: Not listed

Work in a skilled nursing setting, following PT treatment plans and using therapy software while you build hands-on experience. New grads are welcome, and you’ll be part of an in-house rehab team with a focus on patient rights, safety, and teamwork.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America (Life Care Center of Morgan County)

Life Care Centers of America (Life Care Center of Morgan County) Location: Wartburg, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time)

Provide speech therapy in a skilled nursing facility with an in-house rehab program, flexible schedule, and access to a large network of 200+ centers. Great for both experienced SLPs and CFYs, with continuing education and growth opportunities.

Employer: Quality Private Duty Care

Location: Wartburg, TN (home health / remote field work)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $35.00 per hour

One-on-one nursing in clients’ homes with a flexible schedule, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays including your birthday), and a family-owned, local agency feel. Ideal if you like independent work and building long-term relationships with patients.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.