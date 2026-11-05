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🏥 Wartburg, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Wartburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in rehab and home care. If you’re licensed and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Center of Morgan County
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- Type: OTHER (facility-based rehab)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a skilled nursing setting, following PT treatment plans and using therapy software while you build hands-on experience. New grads are welcome, and you’ll be part of an in-house rehab team with a focus on patient rights, safety, and teamwork.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America (Life Care Center of Morgan County)
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time)
Provide speech therapy in a skilled nursing facility with an in-house rehab program, flexible schedule, and access to a large network of 200+ centers. Great for both experienced SLPs and CFYs, with continuing education and growth opportunities.
Private Duty Nurse – RN & LPN
- Employer: Quality Private Duty Care
- Location: Wartburg, TN (home health / remote field work)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $35.00 per hour
One-on-one nursing in clients’ homes with a flexible schedule, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays including your birthday), and a family-owned, local agency feel. Ideal if you like independent work and building long-term relationships with patients.
If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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