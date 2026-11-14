🏭 Warsaw, Indiana Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Warsaw’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in medical devices. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: SPECTRAFORCE

SPECTRAFORCE Location: Warsaw, IN (onsite, up to 20% travel )

(onsite, up to ) Type: Full-time , 12-month assignment

, Salary: Not listed

You’ll help make sure products meet strict quality standards through audits, inspections, and testing. This role works closely with suppliers and different departments, and is a good fit if you have a B.S. in engineering, at least 1 year of experience, and are comfortable with blueprints, GD&T, and ISO/QSR regulations.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: Warsaw, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (11pm–7am, Sunday–Thursday)

, Salary: $43,200 – $64,800/year + short-term incentive (OIP)

Run and set up light-duty manufacturing and machining equipment for a global medical device leader. No travel, 1+ year of related manufacturing or machining experience works, and you’ll get access to health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Warsaw.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.