🏭 Warsaw, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on Nights & 2nd Shift

Warsaw’s plants are busy right now, especially in medical devices and auto manufacturing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Location: Warsaw, IN

Type: Full-time (Fri/Sat/Sun shift)

(Fri/Sat/Sun shift) Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

Set up and run CNC lathes and mills, check parts, and keep production moving to Zimmer Biomet’s quality standards. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED plus 2 years CNC experience (or machine shop training) and want a weekend-heavy schedule.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Location: Warsaw, IN

Type: Full-time (2nd shift)

(2nd shift) Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

Similar machinist role on 2nd shift, setting up machines, measuring parts, and supporting continuous improvement. Good for experienced CNC operators who like afternoons/evenings and want to be with a major medical device maker.

Employer: Slate Auto

Slate Auto Location: Warsaw, IN, US

Type: Full-time (night shift, Wed–Sat)

Hands-on role in vehicle assembly (trim, chassis, coating, final line) at a growing auto manufacturer. You’ll follow standard work, hit daily build targets, and help with safety and quality checks; manufacturing experience is preferred, and you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.