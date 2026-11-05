🛒 Warsaw, IN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Warsaw’s retail scene is steady right now, with banks, big‑box stores, and grocery chains all hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Warsaw, IN

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role helping customers with everyday transactions and questions. No degree or prior experience required, and you’ll get full PNC benefits plus training in customer service, banking products, and digital tools.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Warsaw, IN 46582

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Independent role where you visit Walmart, stock and straighten products, set up signs, and take photos of your work. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings) and health plan options even for part-time hours.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Warsaw, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing store job stocking shelves, helping shoppers, and keeping grocery areas clean and full. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, and access to benefits and growth programs at a large regional retailer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists other nearby openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.