Warrington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid travel therapy contracts and a local psychologist role. Good mix of steady hours, strong weekly pay, and name‑brand employers.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Warrington, PA (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Contract, Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr day shift

, , , Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,520 per week

This SNF travel COTA role is great if you want steady daytime hours and full‑time pay while exploring Bucks County. Comes with weekly on‑time pay, full medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Warrington, PA

Type: Full‑time, Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 5x8 day shift (8–4/5)

, , , Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,737 per week

Rehab COTA contract with higher weekly pay and a recruiter who helps with housing (including pet‑friendly), resume support, and travel details. Includes Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, CEU and license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Location: Warrington, PA (SNF / LTC)

(SNF / LTC) Type: Full‑time, Contract/Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr day shift

, , , Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,471 per week

SNF/LTC COTA role for therapists with at least 1 year of recent COTA experience in SNF/LTC. Offers weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, CEU and license reimbursement, mileage/housing support, and potential completion bonuses.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Warrington, PA

Type: Full‑time, Outpatient

Pay: Not listed

Provide evidence‑based psychotherapy and psychological testing for children, teens, and adults, both in‑person and via telehealth. Ideal if you’re a licensed Clinical Psychologist who enjoys team‑based, mission‑driven outpatient work.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Warrington, PA

Type: Full‑time, Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 5x8 day shift (8–4/5)

, , , Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,437 per week

High‑paying rehab PT contract with daytime hours and strong traveler perks: Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, student loan and CEU reimbursement, guaranteed hours (varies), and loyalty bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these staffing groups can often line up similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.