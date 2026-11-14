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Warrington Township
🏥 Warrington Township PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel Roles
2 days ago
Warrington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid travel therapy contracts and a local psychologist role. Good mix of steady hours, strong weekly pay, and name‑brand employers.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – SNF – $1,520/week
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Warrington, PA (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: Contract, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shift
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $1,520 per week
This SNF travel COTA role is great if you want steady daytime hours and full‑time pay while exploring Bucks County. Comes with weekly on‑time pay, full medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Rehab – $1,737/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Warrington, PA
- Type: Full‑time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shift (8–4/5)
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $1,737 per week
Rehab COTA contract with higher weekly pay and a recruiter who helps with housing (including pet‑friendly), resume support, and travel details. Includes Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, CEU and license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – SNF/LTC – $1,471/week
- Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Warrington, PA (SNF / LTC)
- Type: Full‑time, Contract/Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shift
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $1,471 per week
SNF/LTC COTA role for therapists with at least 1 year of recent COTA experience in SNF/LTC. Offers weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, CEU and license reimbursement, mileage/housing support, and potential completion bonuses.
Outpatient Clinical Psychologist – In‑Person & Telehealth
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Warrington, PA
- Type: Full‑time, Outpatient
- Pay: Not listed
Provide evidence‑based psychotherapy and psychological testing for children, teens, and adults, both in‑person and via telehealth. Ideal if you’re a licensed Clinical Psychologist who enjoys team‑based, mission‑driven outpatient work.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab – $2,437/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Warrington, PA
- Type: Full‑time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shift (8–4/5)
- Start: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,437 per week
High‑paying rehab PT contract with daytime hours and strong traveler perks: Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, student loan and CEU reimbursement, guaranteed hours (varies), and loyalty bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these staffing groups can often line up similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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