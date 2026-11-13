Retail in Warrington Township, PA is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a first job, a side gig, or a step up into store leadership.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 1015 N Main St, Warrington, PA 18976

Type: Regular Part-Time (Seasonal)

Pay: $13.50 per hour

Help customers find great deals at one of the biggest off-price retailers. You’ll greet shoppers, keep the sales floor neat, ring up purchases, and may work across departments like Ladies, Men, Shoes, Home, or Baby Depot. Flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays) plus associate discount, and part-timers may be eligible for dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours.

Employer: Newell Brands (Yankee Candle)

Location: Warrington, PA

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a small team in a fragrance-filled store, support the Store Manager, and help drive sales and loyalty. You’ll coach staff, keep visuals on point, handle HR-related issues, and focus on guest experience and KPIs. Best for someone with retail management experience (2+ years preferred) who can work flexible hours, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Petco

Location: Warrington, PA (Pet Care Center)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love pets and people. As a Key Holder, you help open/close the store, lead the team on the floor, and make sure animals are cared for and customers are happy. You’ll handle cash, merchandising, inventory, and daily operations, with chances to grow into higher leadership roles. Must be okay working around animals and able to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If something here fits, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.