📅 Barnyard Bash Playtime for Ages 1–5 at Library

Bring your little one for some farmyard fun at the Barnyard Bash at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL 60555.

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Monday, Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Warrenville Public Library

Warrenville Public Library Ages: 1–5

This is a special playtime with a farm theme, perfect for toddlers and preschoolers. Registration is recommended, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to save your spot.