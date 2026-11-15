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Warrenville
📅 Barnyard Bash playtime for ages 1–5 at library
4 days ago
📅 Barnyard Bash Playtime for Ages 1–5 at Library
Bring your little one for some farmyard fun at the Barnyard Bash at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL 60555.
- Date: Monday, November 23, 2026
- Time: 10:30 AM
- Location: Warrenville Public Library
- Ages: 1–5
This is a special playtime with a farm theme, perfect for toddlers and preschoolers. Registration is recommended, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to save your spot.
More Info: Calendar • Barnyard Bash at Warrenville Public Lib...
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