Warrenville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to clinic work. If you want steady hours or flexible PRN shifts, there’s something here to fit your schedule.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care Central Dupage

ComForCare Home Care Central Dupage Location: Warrenville, IL (in‑home senior care)

(in‑home senior care) Type: Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday)

Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

One-on-one in‑home senior care with a steady weekday dayshift, so you can plan your life. CNA is preferred but not required; you’ll help with ADLs, light housekeeping, meal prep, and companionship, with flexible schedule, competitive pay, Roth IRA, and ongoing training.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Warrenville, IL (outpatient rehab setting)

(outpatient rehab setting) Type: 12‑week contract, full-time days

Salary: $19–$22 per hour

Day-shift, office-style role in Health & Information Management using Epic, Monday–Friday 8:30–5:00. Aya offers weekly pay, day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend (if eligible), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Marathon Health

Location: Warrenville, IL

Type: PRN / part-time

Salary: $36.00–$45.00 per hour

PRN RN role in a corporate primary care clinic, working closely with a concierge physician. Mix of clinical and admin work: assessments, labs, injections, vaccines, EMR, plus coordinating referrals and patient flow. Requires current RN license, BLS, strong phlebotomy skills, and primary care experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare jobs here update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.