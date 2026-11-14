Warrenville has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from call center pros to retail leaders. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Warrenville, IL (with floating to Arlington Heights)

(with floating to Arlington Heights) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.58 – $33.87/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 am–5:30 pm , rotating Sat 7:00 am–2:00 pm

, rotating Why it’s appealing: Senior-level call center role supporting patients and coaching front-line agents. You’ll handle complex calls, help train new hires, manage knowledge base articles, and join quality improvement projects. Healthcare experience and inbound call center + Epic experience are required, and the benefits package is robust (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help).

Employer: OSI Group

Location: Warrenville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.40 – $33.60/hour

Why it’s appealing: Office-based role managing customer orders from entry to delivery for a global food company. You’ll be the main contact for key accounts, work with sales and accounting, use multiple customer portals, and help solve service issues before they hit the customer. Includes a full benefits package, potential bonuses, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

Employer: Target

Location: Warrenville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $106,000 – $212,000/year

Why it’s appealing: Lead an entire Target store—oversee leaders and large teams, drive sales and profit, and shape a guest-first culture. This is a good fit if you have a 4-year degree or equivalent experience, strong leadership skills, and are comfortable with a fast-paced, hands-on retail environment. Comes with broad benefits (health, 401(k), discount, paid time off, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.